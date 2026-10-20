Nakilat Posts Nine-Month Net Profit Of QR1.29Bn

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) announced a net profit of QR1.29bn for its nine-month financial results compared to QR1.31bn for the corresponding period in 2025.

Nakilat CEO Abdullah al-Sulaiti said,“The ongoing regional situation continued to affect activities within our Marine Services segment, including ship repair, shipping agency and towage services. Despite these operating conditions, Nakilat continued to fulfil its strategic role in supporting Qatar's energy transportation sector and meeting the needs of its customers.

“Cost-control initiatives were implemented while maintaining the stability of our core activities and ensuring the highest levels of operational reliability across our fleet. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving our customers under all circumstances.”

During the period, Nakilat continued to deliver a number of operational and strategic milestones that support its long-term growth objectives. A key milestone was the naming of the company's first newbuild 88,000 cubic metre LPG/ammonia carrier, a significant step supporting Nakilat's strategy to diversify its fleet and enhance its future operational capabilities.

The company also made notable progress in its newbuilding programme, which comprises a total orderbook of 40 vessels currently under construction at leading shipyards in Republic of Korea and China.

During the period, several major construction milestones were completed, reflecting the continued momentum of the programme, with deliveries under the first phase progressing in line with the planned schedule from 2026.

As part of Nakilat Group's contribution to supporting the country's strategic energy projects, Qatar Fabrication Company (QFAB) and Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions continued to implement a number of specialised industrial and marine projects that contribute to strengthening national capabilities and developing the local supply chain for the energy sector. These efforts continued within a market environment that remains affected by the ongoing regional situation.

In keeping with its commitment to exemplary investor relations, Nakilat will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2026 Wednesday (October 21) at 1.30pm (Doha Time). The conference presentation will be published on the company's website before the call.

Nakilat energy transportation energy projects QFAB