HMC Launches Temporomandibular Joint Arthroscopy Service In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced the launch of the Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Arthroscopy service by the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery team at Aisha bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, marking a significant step in advancing specialized surgical services and providing patients with innovative treatment options based on minimally invasive surgical techniques for the treatment of jaw joint disorders.

This service is the first of its kind in Qatar, enabling physicians to diagnose and treat several temporomandibular joint disorders using a precise small surgical camera inserted through very small incisions. This provides direct visualization of the internal structures of the joint and supports highly precise therapeutic interventions while reducing the need for more complex open surgeries.

Dr. Ibrahim Fawzy, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of Aisha bint Hamad Al Attiyah Hospital, emphasized that the introduction of this advanced service strengthens the hospital's position as a specialized center for advanced surgical care and provides patients with access to modern treatment options locally, without the need to travel abroad. In return, this has a positive impact on the quality of healthcare and the patient experience.

He added: "The launch of the Temporomandibular Joint Arthroscopy service is part of HMC's strategy to adopt medical innovations and provide advanced healthcare based on the latest technologies and specialized disciplines, contributing to improved treatment outcomes and an enhanced quality of life for patients."

Dr. Khalid Abdul Jalil, Senior Consultant and Head of the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department at HMC, said: "The launch of the Temporomandibular Joint Arthroscopy service represents a significant advancement in the treatment of jaw joint disorders in Qatar and reflects HMC's commitment to providing our patients with the latest internationally recognized treatment technologies. This technique combines diagnostic precision with therapeutic effectiveness through a minimally invasive surgical approach, helping to improve clinical outcomes and reduce recovery time."

Dr. Khalid explained that Temporomandibular Joint Arthroscopy is an advanced surgical procedure that uses a small arthroscope equipped with a high-definition camera to examine the joint from inside and accurately assess its condition. He noted that this technique enables physicians to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the joint at the same time, including inflammation, internal adhesions, articular disc, limited jaw movement, and chronic joint pain.

Dr. Khalid added: "One of the key advantages of arthroscopy is that it allows treatment to be performed through very small incisions compared to conventional surgery. This reduces post-operative pain and swelling, facilitates faster recovery, and enables patients to return to their daily activities sooner. It also provides us with direct visualization of the joint structures and allows for precise therapeutic interventions that help improve jaw function and significantly relieve symptoms."

Hamad Medical Corporation Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Arthroscopy service