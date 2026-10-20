Doha Fully Primed To Host FIP World Cup Qatar 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha has been fully primed to host an incredible edition of the FIP World Cup Qatar 2026, scheduled for Nov. 2-7 at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, the Qatar Padel Federation has revealed.

The contest will feature 32 national teams, bringing together some of the world's phenomenal male and female players, with 16 teams contesting the men's event and another 16 competing in the women's event.

This third iteration follows the 2021 and 2024 iterations, further promoting international confidence in Qatar's organizational capabilities and solidifying Doha's stature as a global sporting hub. The event builds on Qatar's successful track record of hosting major international sporting events over the past several years.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Secretary-General of the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF) and director of the tournament, Tariq Darwish Zainal, asserted that preparations for the tournament had been completed, indicating that Doha was poised to deliver another phenomenal edition, combining high organizational standards with an outstanding experience for spectators and padel enthusiasts.

All organizing committees and operational teams had finalized their logistical and coaching preparations, bending every effort toward ensuring a seamless tournament for players and fans alike, Zainal assured.

Zainal underscored Qatar's growing expertise in staging wide-ranging international sporting competitions, including the 2021 and 2024 editions of the FIP World Cup. He noted that Qatari personnel had accumulated substantial experience, positioning them to deliver a top-flight championship.

Zainal continued by highlighting Qatar's sustained efforts to promote the sport throughout the region and across Asia, citing its annual hosting of a major Premier Padel event, which attracts the world's top-rung male and female players and further strengthens the nation's position on the international padel calendar.

Turning to Qatar's campaign, Zainal said the national team ranked among the world's top 10 and would enter the competition eyeing a chance to build on its recent success. This follows the team's gold-medal triumph at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan, where padel made its Asian Games debut. Qatar will aim to mount a strong challenge, represent the country with distinction and secure a high finish, Zainal recalled.

He added that the World Cup would assemble the world's top-ranked national teams, many of which bring profound experience and established records in international padel competition, setting the stage for a highly competitive championship.

Executive Director of QTSBF Saad Al Mohannadi asserted that the courts hosting the tournament had been fully customized and tickets had been made available online through official platforms to facilitate access for domestic and international fans and create a distinctive festive atmosphere in the stands.

Al Mohannadi highlighted the powerful confidence FIP has placed in Qatar by awarding it the rights to host the 2026 and 2028 editions back-to-back, describing the move as international recognition of the substantial organizational expertise Qatari personnel have accumulated, along with the global high-end infrastructure and sporting facilities the country provides.

Qatar's successful hosting record, reinforced by the remarkable feats of the 2021 and 2024 editions, further strengthens Doha's standing as a global sporting hub. The award of two consecutive World Cup editions reflects the international confidence in the nation's organizational capabilities of staging a top-flight championship.

So far, 15 national teams in each of the men's and women's categories have qualified for the FIP World Cup Qatar 2026, setting the stage for a highly competitive tournament featuring some of the sport's leading international sides.

In the men's competition, the qualified teams are hosts Qatar, reigning world champions Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, France, Chile, Sweden, the United States, Mexico, Paraguay, the Netherlands and Germany.

In the women's competition, the qualified teams are hosts Qatar, Spain, Argentina, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Sweden, France, Brazil, Belgium, the United States, Paraguay, Chile, Germany and Great Britain.

The official draw and group allocations will take place once the joint African and Asian qualifiers conclude in Kuwait, scheduled for Oct. 26-30. National teams from the two continents will compete for the final 16th place in each category, with the successful sides securing their places in the Doha finals.

The remaining qualification places will complete the field for a championship expected to bring together elite national teams and showcase the substantial depth of international padel.

FIP World Cup Qatar 2026