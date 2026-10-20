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Advisor To Prime Minister And Official Spokesperson For Foreign Ministry Meets Principal Secretary To Prime Minister Of Canada


Date: 2026-10-20 02:05:16

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met Tuesday with Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of Canada, Scott Gilmore, on the sidelines of the Global Security Forum 2026 in Doha.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed the latest regional developments, specifically ongoing diplomatic efforts and joint coordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting security and stability in the region, along with a number of other topics of mutual interest.

Global Security Forum 2026 in Doha.

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Gulf Times

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