CVS Health Collaborates With The Midlife Collective To Redefine A Woman's Midlife Health Journey

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

New research study will explore the realities and opportunities of midlife and inform an upcoming documentary

WOONSOCKET, R.I., October 20, 2026 /3BL/ - CVS Health ® (NYSE: CVS ) announced a new collaboration with The Midlife Collective, a media company and community platform dedicated to changing the cultural conversation around women and aging. As part of the collaboration, the two organizations will conduct a research study designed to better understand the physical, emotional, social and life experiences of women in midlife. Findings from the study will help inform The Midlife Collective's upcoming documentary, Her Second Act, which will highlight the transformative possibilities of midlife and challenge outdated narratives about aging.

The research will explore the realities women face during this stage of life, while identifying opportunities to better support their health, wellbeing and overall quality of life. By bringing together clinical expertise, original research and storytelling, CVS Health and The Midlife Collective hope to inspire broader conversations about what it means to thrive during a woman's midlife journey.

Seventy-five million women in the U.S. are currently in some stage of perimenopause, menopause or post-menopause. Approximately two million women transition into menopause each year, and 8-10 million women experience menopausal symptoms in any given year. This transition typically occurs when women are in their late 40s or 50s and is characterized by a significant decrease in estrogen levels.

“For too long, conversations about midlife have been centered around symptoms and limitations,” said Dr. Joanne Armstrong, vice president, chief medical officer of women's health, CVS Health.“But midlife can also be a time of growth, reinvention and possibility. Through the work with The Midlife Collective, we will pair rigorous clinical research with powerful storytelling, elevate women's voices, better understand their needs and bring greater awareness and education to this important stage of their health journey.”

The study will build on a growing recognition that midlife encompasses far more than menopause alone. Research will examine a range of experiences, including health, identity, caregiving, relationships, career transitions, financial wellbeing and personal fulfillment. The findings are expected to provide new insights into how women navigate this phase of life and where additional support may be needed.

Her Second Act, currently in development, co-directed by Abby Epstein and Constance Zimmer and produced by Julie Flakstad, seeks to challenge the cultural narrative around women and aging by highlighting stories of recalibration, resilience and discovery. Through interviews, emerging science, expert perspectives, personal and celebrity stories, the documentary aims to help women reimagine midlife as one of the most profound chapters yet.

“After years of listening to women's midlife experiences, one thing is clear: the story we've been told is blatantly wrong,” said Constance Zimmer, Emmy-nominated actress, co-founder of The Midlife Collective.“We aim to highlight the complexity and possibility of midlife so women feel seen and understood. Through our collaboration with CVS Health, we're pairing storytelling with research to deepen understanding and shape a more accurate and inspiring narrative for future generations.”

This collaboration is part of CVS Health's commitment to supporting women at every stage of life through access to care, education and evidence-based resources. CVS Health develops customized programs and solutions across its lines of business that support every stage of a woman's health journey, including midlife.

CVS Pharmacy ® pharmacists provide medication guidance and help customers select menopause products and supplements, available at approximately 7,000 locations nationwide. MinuteClinic® also works with the Menopause Society to train providers in evidence-based menopause care and expand access to support.

Aetna® supports women in midlife through virtual care, behavioral health services, education, peer groups and coaching. The CVS Weight Management program complements these services with personalized nutrition coaching and weight-loss medication options, including GLP-1s.

In 2025, CVS Health became the first U.S. company to earn the Menopause Friendly Accreditation from MiDOViA, setting a new standard for workplace midlife health support. The accreditation recognizes CVS Health's commitment to supporting colleagues and the people it serves with aligned benefits, educational resources and peer support services to help them navigate through menopause and their healthy aging journeys.

About CVS Health

CVS Health ® is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

About Midlife Collective

The Midlife Collective is a media company and community platform dedicated to creating a more honest, joyful and expansive vision of midlife for women. Through storytelling, live events, community experiences and creative projects, the organization is working to change the cultural conversation around aging and help women embrace the opportunities of life's next chapter. Her Second Act, currently in development, is its flagship documentary exploring the profound shifts in identity, purpose, relationships and empowerment that define midlife.

Media contact

Amy Thibault

401-318-2865

[email protected]