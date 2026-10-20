Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Transforming Trade: Connecting Global Products With Peru Through Inchcape


Date: 2026-10-20 02:04:21

(MENAFN- 3BL) Connecting global products with local markets requires reliable logistics, efficient port operations and strong partnerships.

Through its collaboration with Inchcape, a leading global automotive distributor, DP World helps facilitate the import of vehicles from around the world into Peru, supporting the seamless movement of products through the country's supply chain.

Built on a shared commitment to efficiency, transparency and people, the partnership highlights how effective port operations and close collaboration help strengthen Peru's connectivity to global markets.

Transforming trade means bringing the world closer to Peru.

Watch the video to discover how DP World and Inchcape are working together to keep trade moving.

MENAFN20102026007202015466ID1111839171


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search