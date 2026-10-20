Beloved Sports Figure Brian Jordan Joins Aflac In Bringing Comfort To Young Patients At St. Louis Children's Hospital

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Former Major League Baseball and NFL standout Brian Jordan recently returned to St. Louis to support children facing some of life's toughest challenges. Joined by Virgil Miller, president of Aflac Inc., Jordan spent time with patients and families at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, reading from his children's book and helping distribute My Special Aflac Duck® companions to children diagnosed with cancer and sickle cell disease.

Image



Jordan, who spent seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before retiring from professional sports, now focuses much of his time on youth outreach and literacy efforts through the Brian Jordan Foundation. During the visit, he read from his autobiographical children's book, I Told You I Can Play, a story about perseverance inspired by his childhood experiences overcoming obstacles and self-doubt. Each child attending received a copy of the book.

"The children at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and those across the nation go through so much more than any child should have to deal with," Jordan said. "As St. Louis has always been a second home to me, coming back here and spending time with the children and families is something I cherish."

The event also marked the delivery of My Special Aflac Duck, a robotic companion designed to help pediatric cancer and sickle cell disease patients cope with treatment through interactive play and emotional expression tools. Since its introduction in 2018, nearly 50,000 companions have been distributed to eligible children in the United States, Japan and Northern Ireland, according to Aflac.

The visit reflected Aflac's broader commitment to supporting children and families. The company has invested more than $200 million over three decades in pediatric cancer and blood disorders research, treatment and care initiatives.

"Visiting the children, families and staff at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital was inspiring on so many levels," Miller said. "Brian and My Special Aflac Duck brought smiles and laughter to children who could use some additional attention, while also helping provide comfort that can last long after the visit ends."

Hospital leaders said visits like these can have a meaningful impact on young patients navigating difficult medical journeys.

"We see every day what is possible when people choose to give back and rally around children and families who need them," said Sandy Koller, president of the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation. "Aflac and Brian Jordan are wonderful examples of using their resources, platform and generosity to make a meaningful difference."

For the children gathered around Jordan during the reading, the event provided more than books and gifts. It offered encouragement from someone whose story is built on determination, resilience and the belief that obstacles can be overcome.

Aflac WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2600859 EXP 10/27