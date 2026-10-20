Nearly 5,000 Acres Of North American Grasslands Destroyed Each Day
“Grasslands don't always get the attention that forests or oceans do, but they're every bit as extraordinary. They support wildlife, store enormous amounts of carbon, sustain working ranches, and are deeply connected to Native Nation cultures and livelihoods,” said Alexis Bonogofsky, vice president of WWF's Great Plains program.“These are landscapes worth paying attention to and fighting for, and the Plowprint helps us recognize what we're losing.”
Grasslands are vital habitats for migratory birds, wild ungulates like bison and pronghorn, black-footed ferrets, swift foxes, and countless other species. They also underpin global food systems, fostering native pollinators and offering grazing land for domestic livestock like cattle and sheep. In addition, grasslands help sustain clean water while storing large amounts of carbon.
Beyond their ecological and economic value, grasslands are rich cultural landscapes, including for many Native Nations and rural communities, and important spaces for recreation, including hiking, birdwatching, and hunting.
The report identifies five policy priorities for North American grasslands:
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Keep grasslands intact and reduce conversion risk
Restore marginal cropland to grass and support sustainable grazing
Strengthen conservation delivery and coordination for cattle and bison grazers
Advance landscape-scale grassland conservation
Strengthen Tribal leadership in grassland stewardship and food sovereignty
WWF and its partners in America's Grasslands Coalition also recently launched the U.S. Grasslands Campaign, a nationwide effort to raise awareness of these often-overlooked ecosystems. By helping Americans see grasslands not as empty places, but as living landscapes that sustain both people and nature, this nationally led initiative seeks to build lasting support for their protection and restoration.
Download Report: Plowprint 2026Media
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