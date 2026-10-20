Black Friday Is Coming. Here's The Holiday Marketing Plan Small Businesses Need.

What You'll Learn

How to build a holiday marketing calendar from pre-Black Friday planning through Christmas Which SEO, promotional and content activities to prioritize How AI can help you create holiday campaigns more efficiently

The holiday season can be one of the busiest times of year for small businesses. But between managing orders, finding products and running day-to-day operations, planning your marketing can quickly become overwhelming.

A simple holiday marketing plan can help you focus on the right activities at the right time. From improving your website and researching seasonal keywords to creating promotions and email campaigns, a little preparation can help you reach shoppers throughout the season.

You don't need a large marketing team to get started. With AI tools like GoDaddy Airo, you can create and update website content faster, leaving more time to run your business.

How Can You Build a Holiday Marketing Calendar That Works?

Instead of trying to do everything at once, break your holiday marketing into manageable phases. Use this calendar as a starting point and adjust it to your products, customers and available time.

Eight or More Weeks Before Black Friday: Can You Prepare Your Website and Products?

Start with the basics. Identify your best-selling products, review inventory and decide which offers make sense for your business. If you're still exploring holiday product ideas, research trending holiday products and consider whether bundles, private label holiday products or new items sourced from suppliers fit your audience and budget.

Next, begin your holiday keyword research. Look for Christmas and Black Friday keywords customers might use to find your products. Update product descriptions, category pages and gift guides as part of your holiday SEO strategy.

Local businesses should also review their Google Business Profile, seasonal hours and location information to strengthen local SEO for small business.

Four to Six Weeks Before: What Holiday Promotions Can You Prepare?

Choose a few clear holiday promotion ideas rather than discounting everything. You might offer a gift bundle, free shipping above a minimum order, a limited-time discount or a gift card promotion.

Create a dedicated holiday landing page that makes your offer easy to understand. Update your homepage and product pages, and prepare social posts, promotional graphics and email marketing for ecommerce.

This is also a good time to plan SMS marketing for ecommerce if customers have opted in to receive your messages. Keep communications relevant, and make sure you follow applicable consent and messaging requirements.

Two to Three Weeks Before: How Can You Get Shoppers Ready to Buy?

Start promoting your offers across the channels your customers use. Publish gift guides, share product recommendations and send targeted email campaigns. Make sure your website clearly explains shipping deadlines, returns and other details that could affect a purchase.

Use your ecommerce SEO work to help shoppers discover relevant pages, but don't expect new content to rank immediately. Pair organic discovery with your planned promotional channels.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Which Marketing Activities Matter Most?

Keep your Black Friday marketing ideas focused. Make your best offers easy to find, direct shoppers to relevant landing pages and check that your website works smoothly on mobile.

Monitor traffic, sales and customer questions. If shoppers are adding products to their carts but not completing purchases, review the checkout experience and consider abandoned-cart recovery messages for customers who have consented to receive them.

December: How Can You Keep Holiday Sales Going?

After Cyber Monday, shift your messaging toward gifting, best sellers, gift cards, last-minute presents and shipping cutoffs. Update your website so shoppers can quickly understand which options are still practical for their delivery timelines.

Continue reviewing customer questions and campaign performance. Your holiday marketing calendar should evolve as shoppers' needs change.

How Can You Use AI to Create Holiday Campaigns Faster?

AI can help you get past the blank page when you're planning promotions, writing website copy or creating campaign ideas. Start with a prompt that describes your business, audience, products and goals, then review the output to make sure it fits your brand.

Try this AI prompt:

“Act as a marketing assistant for my small business. Create a holiday marketing calendar from now through Christmas. My business sells [products or services] to [target customers]. Suggest weekly marketing activities, three holiday promotion ideas, website updates, SEO content topics, and email or SMS campaign ideas. Prioritize tasks that a small business owner can realistically complete with a limited budget and small team.”

You can also use AI to draft promotional headlines, product descriptions, gift-guide content and landing-page copy.

GoDaddy Airo can help you put those ideas into action. Its AI-powered website experience can help you create and update website content, making seasonal changes more manageable when you don't have a dedicated web or marketing team.

What Should You Do Before Your Holiday Campaign Goes Live?

Use this quick checklist before launching your promotions:

Confirm your featured products, inventory and offers. Update your homepage and holiday landing page. Review product descriptions and seasonal SEO terms. Prepare email, social and opted-in SMS campaigns. Check mobile usability, checkout and shipping information. Plan how you'll adjust promotions after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

A clear plan helps you spend less time deciding what to do next and more time delivering useful offers to your customers.

Try GoDaddy Airo and start preparing your website for the holidays.

Frequently Asked Questions

When should a small business start preparing for holiday marketing?

Start several weeks before Black Friday so you have time to plan offers, update your online store, prepare campaign content and check inventory. The right lead time depends on your products, supply chain and marketing resources.

What are some effective Black Friday marketing ideas for small businesses?

Consider a limited-time offer, product bundles, free shipping thresholds, gift guides or a promotion for returning customers. Choose an offer that supports your margins and is easy for customers to understand.

How can you use SEO to prepare your website for holiday shoppers?

Research the phrases shoppers use when looking for seasonal products, then incorporate relevant terms into useful product pages, category pages and gift guides. Make sure important pages are linked clearly from your website.

What AI tools can help small businesses create website content for holiday promotions?

AI-powered website tools can help business owners draft and refine pages and promotional content. GoDaddy Airo can help generate and update website content with AI, giving small teams a practical starting point for seasonal changes.

What should a small business promote after Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Shift from major sale messaging to gift ideas, best sellers, gift cards, last-minute purchases and delivery deadlines. Review what customers respond to and adjust your promotions to match their needs throughout December.

How Can You Make Holiday Marketing Easier With AI?

You don't have to build every page or write every campaign from scratch. GoDaddy Airo can help you create and update your website using AI, so you can spend less time on website tasks and more time serving customers during the busiest season of the year.