SLB Wins Four Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards Across The Energy Value Chain

MENAFN - 3BL) SLB technologies and projects were recognized with four awards at the 2026 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards®, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to advancing innovation across the energy value chain. The 2026 program attracted a record 560 nominations, with 44 awards presented across the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

Presented by Gulf Energy Information, the awards recognize the technologies, projects and people advancing how the industry finds, produces, transports and processes energy more safely, efficiently and with a lower carbon footprint. SLB received honors in the following categories:

Energy Project of the Year – Midstream: Integrated Midstream System for Australia's First Offshore Gas Storage Project

SLB's integrated midstream solution – including flowline MEG regeneration, TEG dehydration, mercury and H2S removal, sand removal, and valves system – underpins Australia's first offshore gas storage development. Designed to strengthen regional energy security and grid stability, the project is expected to increase southeast Australia's gas storage capacity by more than 70%. SLB's contribution combines engineering, global manufacturing, and equipment supply to accelerate project delivery, minimize risk, and establish a scalable blueprint for future sustainable gas developments.

SLB's integrated midstream solution, including process technologies, chemicals, and valves, enabled Australia's first offshore gas storage development.

Best Exploration Technology: AlphaSightTM 3D Reservoir Mapping and Look-Ahead Service

The AlphaSightTM 3D Reservoir Mapping and Look-Ahead Service provides real-time reservoir mapping transforming how operators understand and navigate the subsurface while drilling. By delivering earlier multi-depth insight into reservoir boundaries and geological changes, including visibility ahead of the bit, AlphaSight enables drilling teams to anticipate what is coming rather than react after it has been encountered. This greater subsurface certainty supports faster geosteering decisions, more precise well placement, reduced drilling uncertainty and increased reservoir contact.

Best Health, Safety or Environmental Contribution – Upstream: Cuttings Management and Recycling System

The Cuttings Management and Recycling System redefines conventional drilling-waste management through an integrated, closed-loop approach, turning waste streams into reusable resources. By recovering water and drilling fluids for reuse, it reduces freshwater demand, waste requiring disposal, transportation-related emissions, and personnel exposure while improving operational efficiency. The system demonstrates how circular resource management can deliver measurable environmental and economic value in well construction.

Best Production Technology: ExaCTTM Electrical Downhole CT Control System

The ExaCTTMsystem is the industry's first electrical downhole coiled tubing control system, providing operators with real-time downhole communication and control capabilities during well intervention operations. The technology enhances operational precision, improves situational awareness, and expands the range of intervention activities that can be performed efficiently and safely, helping customers optimize production and extend asset performance.

Together, these awards highlight the breadth of innovation across the SLB portfolio, spanning reservoir characterization, drilling, environmental performance, production optimization, and large-scale energy infrastructure. They underscore how SLB technologies and expertise are helping customers improve performance, reduce risk, and create value.