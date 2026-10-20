Accountability CEO Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser Joins Nareit For A Discussion On The Future Of AI, Boards, And Governance

Conducted at Nareit's headquarters in Washington, D.C., the conversation examines a business environment being reshaped by geopolitics, artificial intelligence, sustainability, stakeholder demands and an increasingly complex risk landscape. Building on themes discussed in previous years, Mr. Misser explores how these forces are translating into tangible business consequences and what they mean for leadership and corporate governance.

Five Key Takeaways

AI can help Boards make better informed decisions. From capital allocation and risk assessment to executive compensation and director performance, AI offers Boards new and effective ways to evaluate decisions, track outcomes, and identify patterns with greater speed, consistency, and objectivity. The“Board of Tomorrow” requires a different“toolkit” of capabilities. Cyber, geopolitical, reputational, regulatory, and technology risks are becoming more interconnected. Boards should reassess whether their composition, expertise, and oversight capabilities are keeping pace. Nature-related risks belong to investor's asset valuations. Biodiversity loss, water scarcity, soil degradation, and extreme weather are influencing insurance costs, financing conditions, and asset values. Investors and asset owners should factor these exposures into risk assessments and capital allocation decisions. Individual directors face greater accountability for their decisions. Greater transparency into voting records, committee participation, and decision outcomes are raising expectations for director accountability. Board members should be prepared to explain the rationale behind their decisions and demonstrate effective oversight. Stakeholder engagement requires evidence of action, not just consultation. Stakeholders expect organizations to show how their input has influenced decisions and outcomes. Business leaders need to demonstrate what was heard, what was done, and what changed as a result.

At the center of these shifts is a fundamental question: How can Boards fulfill their responsibilities in a business environment that demands more from their judgment, expertise, and accountability?

Mr. Misser points to the transition from the Governance of AI to Governance by AI, where technology will play a greater role in assessing risk, allocating capital, evaluating performance, and informing corporate decisions.

Yet, as AI assumes a greater role in governance, Mr. Misser maintains that human judgment will become even more consequential. Relationships, stakeholder engagement, and accountability remain essential to effective leadership, particularly when decisions carry the greatest risk.

“In 2-3 years, AI will get better regulated, better managed, and, perhaps, better harnessed to produce even more effective and greater outcomes for mankind.” – Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, Chief Executive Officer, AccountAbility

The full interview is available here.

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is an expert international Sustainability Advisory and Standards firm. Established in 1995 and structured as a Public Benefit Corporation, we work with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organizations to innovate and lead the global sustainability agenda by improving the practices and performance of organizations. We focus on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients and standards users to succeed.

AccountAbility operates globally from offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai, supported by a highly qualified team recognized by the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International. AccountAbility is also acknowledged in the U.S. Library of Congress as a source of ESG & sustainability research and thought leadership.

About Nareit

Nareit, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, serves as the worldwide representative voice for REITs and real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate. Nareit's members are REITs and other real estate companies throughout the world that own, operate, and finance income-producing real estate, as well as those firms and individuals who advise, study, and service those businesses.

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For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Ms. Allison McKay

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Senior Associate

AccountAbility

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