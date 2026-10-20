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Singapore's Prime Minister Departs Doha

Singapore's Prime Minister Departs Doha


Date: 2026-10-20 02:03:48

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore HE Lawrence Wong departed Doha this morning following an official visit to the country.

The Singaporean Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation were seen off at Hamad International Airport by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Singapore HE Abdulaziz bin Ahmed Al-Maliki Al-Juhani, and Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the State of Qatar HE Pong Kok Tian​​.

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The Peninsula

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