Undersecretary Of MOI Meets Secretary-General Of INTERPOL, Egyptian Assistant Minister Of Interior

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, HE Abdullah bin Khalaf bin Hattab Al Kaabi, met on Tuesday with Secretary-General of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), HE Valdecy Urquiza, and Assistant Minister of Interior for the Security Sector, Major General Sherif Raouf, separately, during their visit to the country to participate in the Milipol Qatar 2026 Exhibition and Conference.

During the meeting, they discussed prospects of joint cooperation in security-related fields, and ways to support and develop them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.