Shura Council Speaker Holds Talks With Panama, Malta And US Diplomats

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Shura Council Speaker HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim has held separate meetings with the ambassadors of Panama and Malta and the acting charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Doha to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments.

During his meetings with Ambassador of the Republic of Panama HE Johnny Mayani and Ambassador of Malta HE Maria Camilleri Calleja, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen relations between Qatar and their respective countries across various fields, particularly parliamentary cooperation.

The discussions also covered several issues of mutual interest.

In a separate meeting with HE Chris Hodges, acting charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Qatar, HE Al Ghanim discussed strategic cooperation between Doha and Washington and ways to further develop bilateral relations.

The meeting also addressed the latest developments in the region and wider international affairs, as well as efforts to promote security and stability and support peaceful solutions to crises.

The meetings underline Qatar's engagement with international partners on parliamentary ties, strategic cooperation and regional stability.