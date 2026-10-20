Paris Riots: Curfew Ordered In Parts Of City

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: The police in Paris ordered a new curfew for select parts of the French capital for Tuesday, extending security measures after authorities said a previous night curfew restored calm following weekend riots and looting.

The fresh curfew runs from 2100 GMT Tuesday to 0400 GMT Wednesday and applies to the Republic public square in the city's central east, where many weekend clashes took place, and in the central les Halles district which is full of shops.

A ban was also issued for any public gatherings from 1800 GMT Tuesday in les Halles, near the presidential palace, the parliament and senate buildings, the Champs-Elysees shopping avenue, in the Vendome square where jewellery stores are located and near train stations.