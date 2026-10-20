North Korea Shares Images Of Kim Jong Un Amid Health Rumours

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Pyongyang: North Korea's state media published photographs on Saturday showing Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un attending the completion of a fertilizer factory in Sunchon, the BBC reported.



This picture taken on October 19, 2026 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 20, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) and his daughter Kim Ju Ae (2nd L) inspecting a clothing and footwear exhibition hall in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)

The photographs, published by state newspaper Rodong Sinmun, showed Kim touring what was said to be a clothing and footwear exhibition with his daughter.

The images, according to the BBC, came hours after an unsubstantiated rumour had circulated that the North Korean leader had“died and that his body had been secretly returned to North Korea, with the regime concealing his death.”