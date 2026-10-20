BBC Cuts 100 Jobs, Shuts Down Two Channels

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: The BBC announced plans on Tuesday to slash over 100 jobs and shut down two channels as part of a sweeping strategy to save £500 million ($668 million) over the next two years, the UK broadcaster confirmed.

BBC News announced the "net closure of just over 100 roles" according to an internal note by director Rachel Jupp, part of some 2,000 job cuts the broader organisation is eyeing to achieve its planned savings.

The job cuts represent 5.5 million pounds in savings, said Jupp, in the note sent to AFP.

She was appointed BBC News's director this month, after her predecessor stepped down amid a row over a misleading edit of US President Donald Trump in a BBC documentary last year.

The BBC also said it would end the broadcast of BBC Scotland and BBC Three -- a youth-oriented channel -- which will be available on its online iPlayer streaming platform instead.

It also announced the closure of Radio 4 Extra, with its mainly archive-based programmes made available on BBC Sounds, an audio-streaming platform.

"We need to make every pound work harder for audiences as we respond to the immediate cost pressures and reinvent the BBC for a changing world. We all know that means tough choices," BBC Director General Matt Brittin said in a note to staff.

"Much of the great content they currently carry will still be found where audiences already enjoy it on iPlayer and Sounds," the former Google executive, who took the helm of the BBC earlier this year, added.

Scottish culture minister Mairi McAllan said moving BBC Scotland online was "wholly unacceptable".

The BBC in June announced plans to axe another 550 roles in its news, nations and content teams by the end of this financial year to deliver 160 million pounds in savings.