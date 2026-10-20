President Of The Republic Of Trinidad And Tobago Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Port of Spain: President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago HE Christine Carla Kangaloo, received the credentials of HE Salman bin Nabet Al-Khalifi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to Trinidad and Tobago.

His Excellency the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, to Her Excellency the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, along with His Highness's wishes for her continued good health and happiness, and for the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago continued progress and prosperity.For her part, Her Excellency the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago conveyed her greetings to HH the Amir of the State of Qatar through His Excellency the Ambassador, wishing His Highness continued good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress, development and prosperity.

She wished His Excellency the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties, affirming her commitment to providing all support to elevate bilateral relations between the two countries towards closer cooperation in various fields.