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Qatar And NATO Envoy Discuss Security And Defense Cooperation In Doha

Qatar And NATO Envoy Discuss Security And Defense Cooperation In Doha


Date: 2026-10-20 02:03:46

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar and NATO have discussed ways to strengthen security and defense cooperation during a meeting on the sidelines of the 2026 Global Security Forum in Doha.

Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Majed Al Ansari met on Tuesday with HE NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Southern Neighborhood Javier Colomina.

The talks focused on bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on security and defense. The two officials also discussed the latest developments and events in the region.

The Global Security Forum is an annual gathering, which brings together officials and experts to discuss regional and international security challenges.

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The Peninsula

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