French President Arrives In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron arrived in Doha on Tuesday evening for a state visit to the country.

HE Macron and his accompanying delegation were welcomed at Hamad International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani.

Also present at the reception were Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic HE Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani and Ambassador of the French Republic in Doha HE Arnaud Pescheux.