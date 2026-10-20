Qatar, Austria Hold Round Of Political Consultations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: A round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Austria was held in Vienna on Tuesday.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Austrian side was headed by Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs at the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs, HE Nikolaus Marschik.

The consultations discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen relations between the two countries.

Qatar's Ambassador to Austria, HE Jassim Yaqoub Al Hammadi, and the delegation accompanying HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting.