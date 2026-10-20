Minister Of State For International Cooperation Takes Part In Afghanistan Coordination Group Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad participated Tuesday in the meeting of the Afghanistan Coordination Group, being convened in Doha from Oct. 20-21.

Addressing the meeting, HE Al Misnad extended the State of Qatar's gratitude to Switzerland, the United Nations, the World Bank, and all participating governments, institutions, and partners for their continued commitment to the Afghan people. She emphasized that Afghanistan is most in need of enduring international engagement, clear priorities, and practical cooperation.

Doha has held that it would remain a destination for addressing intractable issues through dialogue and is honored to host this meeting and contribute to its outcomes, HE the Minister underlined.

She continued that the State of Qatar's belief in dialogue has driven its efforts on Afghanistan since the launch of the Doha peace process for Afghanistan in 2013, noting that the State of Qatar has supported peaceful solutions based on dialogue and preventive diplomacy.

Qatar also facilitated communication between Afghan parties, the UN, and international partners, HE the Minister highlighted, noting that Qatar is pleased to host the UN-led Doha peace process, which has provided a framework for more cohesive and coordinated international engagement.

HE Al Misnad went on to remark that the State of Qatar believes that the future of Afghanistan should be charted through a comprehensive political process led by the Afghans themselves, coupled with essential respect for its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

At the same time, Afghanistan can neither be separated from its regional periphery nor from the challenges facing the international community, the Minister said, adding that its stability matters not only to the Afghan people but also to regional security, economic connectivity, and international peace.

The State of Qatar has participated in all political, development, and humanitarian initiatives related to Afghanistan, such as the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, alongside its membership in this honored group, HE Al Misnad stressed.

She noted that over the past decade, the State of Qatar has provided and pledged nearly USD 150 million to support humanitarian and development projects in critical sectors, including health care, education, and emergency response.

HE the Minister further recalled that Afghanistan continues to face pressure, as humanitarian needs remain profoundly grave and economic fragility continues to affect families, communities, and commercial activities, with returns and displacement placing additional pressure on already strained services and limited livelihoods.

She noted that humanitarian funding faces substantial pressure, while the need for support remains acute in essential health care, nutrition, education, water, and food security.

HE Al Misnad explained that these issues require the closest coordination among donors, the UN and international financial institutions, regional organizations, and implementing partners. She stressed that assistance must be delivered transparently, with accountability and in accordance with humanitarian principles.

The Afghan people should not bear the consequences of fragmented institutional efforts or conflicting approaches among the entities seeking to assist them, HE the Minister suggested.

HE Al Misnad reaffirmed that the State of Qatar will continue to support humanitarian and development efforts through its national institutions, in close cooperation with UN bodies and international partners. She underscored that the overriding objective is to reach those most in need, including women and young people, given their pivotal role in shaping the country's socioeconomic future.

The Minister further explained that the Doha Process and its affiliated working groups provide a valuable platform for advancing this objective, stating that Qatar welcomes sustained attention to counter-narcotics, private-sector development, and other practical areas in which international cooperation can be translated into concrete and substantive results.

This group is encouraged to maintain the momentum of this process and ensure that Afghanistan remains a top priority on the international agenda, with technical cooperation complementing the broader political pathway rather than serving as a substitute for it, HE the Minister underscored.

Concluding her remarks, HE Al Misnad suggested that this meeting should be leveraged to identify shared priorities with greater clarity and accuracy, while reinforcing practical cooperation and renewing commitments to the Afghan people.