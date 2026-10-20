Mofa Says Dialogue Is Sole Path To Reach Sustainable Regional Solution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi affirmed Tuesday that communications, visits, and the exchange of messages, as part of mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran, have remained ongoing.

He emphasized that reaching a sustainable and immediate resolution to the crisis can only be achieved through dialogue, which serves as the sole path to settling it.

During the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' weekly media briefing, the Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the urgent need to reach a solution that spares the region, the world, the global economy, and energy supplies from the costs of the escalation currently unfolding in the region.

He further affirmed that the State of Qatar maintains that a military solution is not the answer.

He added that efforts have not ceased. As mediators, Qatar must remain optimistic, while taking into account all the factors currently affecting the region, with the goal of reaching a solution that ends the crisis, opens the Strait of Hormuz, and brings an end to the escalation.

Regarding threats to target internet cables in the Strait of Hormuz, the Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that the people of the region, including the Iranian people, would be the ones to suffer most from such actions.

He further questioned who stands to lose the most whenever a mine explodes in the Strait, an oil spill occurs from a vessel, or internet cables are severed.

He pointed out that the United States is separated from the strait by vast distances, and that Israel does not derive any benefit from the waters of the Gulf, emphasizing that the greatest harm would befall the countries of the region, including Iran.

He said that water security in the Strait of Hormuz is an integral part of the water security of the region and its peoples.

He noted that the countries of the region rely on these waters for desalination, navigation, and the security of their fisheries and aquatic resources.

The Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the Iranian side responsible for maintaining the security of these waters and refraining from targeting them.

He also emphasized the need for adherence to international laws regarding freedom of navigation and the preservation of the marine environment.

Furthermore, he stressed the necessity of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and halting all irresponsible attacks therein, attacks that, first and foremost, harm the peoples of the region and their resources, even before affecting any other party.

Regarding the visit of the President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron to the State of Qatar on Tuesday, the Director of the Media and Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this visit is an extension of the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and a natural progression in developing and building upon these ties.

France has taken commendable stances, both during this current crisis and on other occasions, and has long been a friend and ally to the State of Qatar.

He indicated that the Qatari-French talks taking place today, along with the strategic dialogue between the two sides scheduled for Wednesday, offer an opportunity to build upon and further develop their relationship across various sectors, including energy, the economy, investment, and defense, while highlighting the distinguished historical ties and fruitful cooperation between the two nations.

Regarding the diversification of partnerships and the development of defense capabilities, the Director of the Media and Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is natural for the State of Qatar to diversify its partnerships and continue building its defense capabilities.

He noted that this in no way conflicts with Qatar's role as a mediator, nor is it linked solely to the current crisis. He added that it is natural for all countries in the region to be capable of deterrence and self-defense, and to develop their own capabilities while diversifying their allies and strategic partnerships in the realm of building defense capacity.

Regarding the negotiations between the United States and Iran, the Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the State of Qatar, the countries of the region, and the entire world hope for a resolution to be reached as soon as possible, emphasizing the need to remain optimistic and to work tirelessly toward achieving such a solution.

Director of the Media and Communication Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Sultan Al Hashmi said that succumbing to despair, or believing that a military solution is a viable option, is unacceptable for a mediator. He emphasized that a peaceful resolution is the only path to preserving the region and its stability.