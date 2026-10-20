Minister Of Interior Meets Minister Delegate To The French Minister Of The Interior

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya” HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met with HE Jean-Didier Berger, Minister Delegate to the French Minister of the Interior, on the sidelines of Milipol Qatar 2026, held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from 20 to 22 October.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed security cooperation between the two countries and explored ways to strengthen and further develop it. They also discussed a number of matters of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya” witnessed the signing of an action plan for security cooperation between the Ministries of Interior of the State of Qatar and the French Republic for the period 2027–2030.

The action plan was signed by HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of State for Interior Affairs, on behalf of Qatar, and HE Jean-Didier Berger, Minister Delegate to the French Minister of the Interior, on behalf of France.

The action plan builds on the strategic partnership between the two countries and aims to strengthen security cooperation, coordination and the exchange of expertise.