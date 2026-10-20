How To Apply For Qatar Education Excellence Award: Step-By-Step Guide

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) shared a step-by-step video guide explaining how candidates can apply for the Qatar Education Excellence Award through its online application system.

The video outlines the registration process, selection of nomination categories, submission of supporting documents and final review of applications, while reminding candidates that each application can only be submitted once.

The online application period for the award runs from October 1 to 31, 2026, with prospective candidates encouraged to review the eligibility criteria and prepare the required documents before submitting their nominations.

How to apply for the Qatar Education Excellence Award

According to the Ministry's instructional video, applicants should follow these steps:

-Visit the award's official website and click the "Apply Now" button to begin the application process.

-Create an account: New users who do not have an account on the Ministry's systems must register and enter the required personal information. Existing users can log in directly.

-Select a nomination category: Once logged in, applicants should navigate to the nomination section, where the system displays the categories available to them based on their information and eligibility requirements.

-Complete the application form: Candidates must fill in the required fields and upload the necessary documents and supporting evidence for their chosen category.

-Save and continue later if needed: Applicants can save their progress by selecting "Save and Continue" for each criterion, followed by "Continue Later," allowing them to complete the application at another time.

-Review and submit: Before submitting, applicants should carefully review all information and attachments to ensure that the application is complete.

The Ministry emphasized that candidates can submit their nomination only once, making it essential to verify all information and documents before final submission.

Application deadline and award results

The online application portal will remain open until October 31, 2026, while the results are scheduled to be announced on February 4, 2027. The awards ceremony will take place on April 18, 2027.

The award covers nine categories recognizing outstanding achievements in education, science and research.

To assist applicants, the award's website provides a Help Center featuring frequently asked questions about eligibility, evaluation criteria and required supporting documents, as well as a channel for submitting additional inquiries.

In preparation for the application period, the award organized virtual introductory sessions in June to explain nomination requirements and evaluation standards.

A separate session in September introduced the electronic application system and demonstrated how to upload documents.

The Qatar Education Excellence Award aims to recognize outstanding individuals and encourage academic achievement, innovation and research excellence.

In its 2026 edition, the award received 371 applications, an increase of 34 percent compared with 2025, and honored 108 winners, including 38 platinum and 70 gold medalists.