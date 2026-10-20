Adviser To Prime Minister And Spokesperson For Foreign Ministry Participates In GSF Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Adviser to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari participated in a discussion session titled "Chokepoints, Supply Chains, and the Diplomacy of De-escalation" at the Global Security Forum (GSF 2026) in Doha.

In his remarks, Dr. Al Ansari stressed the importance of continuing diplomatic mediation and de-escalation efforts, noting that successful mediation depends on trust in the negotiation process and mediators.

He also emphasized the need to keep negotiations away from media pressure that could undermine prospects for reaching agreements.

He warned of the consequences of continued regional escalation and called for stronger regional dialogue and international cooperation to resolve conflicts and achieve stability.

He also reaffirmed Qatar's support for the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and the legitimate Yemeni government.

Regarding Gaza, Dr. Al Ansari said lasting peace requires enabling the Palestinian people to realize their legitimate aspirations for an independent state and providing a genuine political horizon that ensures security and stability.

He stressed the importance of developing the concept of global peace supply chains by pooling countries' capabilities and strengthening multilateral cooperation in mediation, conflict prevention and reconstruction. He warned that the world invests more in wars than in peace.

Dr. Al Ansari concluded that peacebuilding is a shared international responsibility requiring a shift from temporary crisis responses to systematic, sustainable action.

Signing peace agreements, he said, is not the end of the process but the beginning of efforts to address the root causes of conflicts and consolidate stability.