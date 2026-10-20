Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) Featured In Men's Fitness Article Examining Unbuzzd Clinical Trial Results

Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) was featured in a Men's Fitness article by Lakshan Weeraratne examining clinical trial results for Unbuzzd, an alcohol recovery formulation developed by Quantum and licensed to Unbuzzd Wellness. The article highlights findings from a company-sponsored, placebo-controlled study involving 26 healthy adults, with 24 completing both treatment sessions. Researchers reported significantly lower estimated blood alcohol concentrations at several time points, improved self-rated alertness and reduced headache severity on certain assessments. Among 17 participants identified as rapid responders, the average percentage decline in estimated blood alcohol during the first 30 minutes was 40.7% greater with Unbuzzd than with placebo.

The Men's Fitness article also emphasized the study's limitations, including its small sample size, company sponsorship and mixed results across broader measures of hangover severity and cognitive impairment. While the findings suggest potential benefits for certain alcohol recovery measures, the article noted that larger, independent clinical trials are needed to confirm the results. It also cautioned that increased alertness does not indicate sobriety or fitness to drive.

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), Quantum is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum invented UNBUZZD(TM) and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (“Unbuzzd”) (formerly, Celly Nutrition Corp.), led by industry veterans. Quantum retains ownership of 19.84% (as of March 31, 2026) of Unbuzzd at The agreement with Unbuzzd also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd(TM) until payments to Quantum total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

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