Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) (FSE: HK6) Begins Trading On Xetra To Expand Global Investor Access

Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML) (FSE: HK6), a Greenland-focused critical-minerals developer, announced that its common stock has begun trading on Xetra, the electronic trading platform operated by Deutsche Börse AG in Germany. MWB Fairtrade AG will serve as designated sponsor, supporting trading liquidity and turnover. The addition of Xetra is intended to broaden the company's investor base, improve liquidity and enhance price discovery by providing greater access to European institutional and retail investors.

Xetra's international trading network also provides access to investors in Asia and the Middle East, including through trading participants in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. The platform enables investors to trade Greenland Mines shares in euros during European market hours, expanding accessibility beyond U.S. trading hours. Nasdaq will remain the company's principal trading market, and Greenland Mines will continue to operate as a Nasdaq-listed, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission-reporting issuer.

To view the full press release, visit

About Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: IBN is a multifaceted financial news, content creation and publishing company utilized by both public and private companies to optimize investor awareness and recognition. For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Contact

IBN



[email protected]

