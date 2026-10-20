Paymedix Names Brian Clifford Vice President Of Financial Network Development

Healthcare strategy veteran will support provider financial network growth as PayMedix expands into new markets

PayMedix, a healthcare financing and payments company today announced the appointment of Brian Clifford as Vice President of Financial Network Development.

In this growth-focused role, Clifford will work to expand the PayMedix financial network, building relationships with hospitals, health systems, and physician practices and advancing affordability in new markets.

Clifford brings 20 years of executive experience in healthcare strategy and operations focused on improving access and affordability for patients. His career includes leadership roles at Sidecar Health, Wellvana, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, where he designed and executed initiatives spanning network development, strategic partnerships, provider relations, and innovative contracting strategies.

A native of New York City, Clifford holds a Master of Business Administration from Northern Kentucky University and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Dayton. He resides in Cincinnati, Ohio, with his wife and three daughters.

About PayMedix

PayMedix is a healthcare payment and financing organization simplifying the financial experience of healthcare. PayMedix provides guaranteed payment to in-network providers and consolidates a member's responsibility into a single, simplified SuperEOB statement with complete interest-free financing. PayMedix helps reduce financial barriers to care, creates greater payment certainty for providers, and offers patients a clearer, more equitable billing experience. PayMedix has processed more than $7 billion in medical payments and is trusted by 110+ hospitals and 36,000+ physician practices. For more information, visit

Contact

Era Atre

[email protected]

