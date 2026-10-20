Hayleys Mobility Appoints Chithrasumana Motors As Its 11Th Authorised Sales Distributor

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Hayleys Mobility Limited, the mobility arm of Hayleys Fentons Limited, has appointed Chithrasumana Motors as an authorised sales distributor in Malabe.

Located at No. 506, 7th Lane, Malabe, Chithrasumana Motors offers customers access to Hayleys Mobility's portfolio, comprising OMODA & JAECOO, KAIYI and SRM. The range includes electric, hybrid and petrol-powered vehicles, catering to diverse passenger and commercial transport needs, from everyday commuting and family travel to business operations.

With more than a decade of serving customers, Chithrasumana Motors has a longstanding presence in Malabe.

The appointment reflects Hayleys Mobility's commitment to broadening customer access through established local partners. Its growing island-wide sales network spans Jaffna, Panadura, Tissamaharama, Gampaha, Anuradhapura, Nugegoda, Kurana, Kohuwala, Malabe and Polonnaruwa, with Matara set to follow soon. Through this expanding presence, the company continues to bring its promise of“One Brand for Every Journey” closer to communities across Sri Lanka.

Hayleys Mobility Limited and Hayleys Fentons Limited are part of the Energy, Mobility and Projects Sector of the Hayleys Group, Sri Lanka's number one listed corporate (LMD100, 2024-25).

For further information, please contact Hayleys Mobility on 0112 222 222 and Chithrasumana Motors on call 077 742 0421.