Sampath Bank And David Pieris Automobiles Introduce New Customer-Centric Mobility Solutions
The partnership introduces exclusive benefits for customers, including a 0.5% per annum reduction on published vehicle lease interest rates, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Customers can also access vehicle insurance premium loans with no interest charged when settled within two months, Sampath Bank credit cards with no joining fee and 0% interest payment facilities for insurance payments for up to 12 months.
David Pieris Automobiles further enhances the ownership experience through free vehicle registration and an additional labour-free service, bringing the total number of three labour-free services. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting evolving mobility needs through accessible financing and automotive solutions.
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