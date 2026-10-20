Sampath Bank And David Pieris Automobiles Introduce New Customer-Centric Mobility Solutions

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Recognising the growing demand for accessible vehicle ownership solutions and the need for customers to secure trusted automotive products and competitive financing through a single partnership, Sampath Bank PLC and David Pieris Automobiles (Private) Limited recently entered into a strategic collaboration to deliver greater affordability, convenience and value. David Pieris Automobiles, the four-wheeler sales arm of the David Pieris Group, represents a diverse portfolio of passenger vehicles, SUVs and alternative energy vehicles in Sri Lanka, including its role as the authorised distributor for GWM vehicles such as HAVAL, TANK and ORA, alongside the BAIC vehicle range including X55, BJ30 and X3e.

The partnership introduces exclusive benefits for customers, including a 0.5% per annum reduction on published vehicle lease interest rates, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Customers can also access vehicle insurance premium loans with no interest charged when settled within two months, Sampath Bank credit cards with no joining fee and 0% interest payment facilities for insurance payments for up to 12 months.

David Pieris Automobiles further enhances the ownership experience through free vehicle registration and an additional labour-free service, bringing the total number of three labour-free services. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting evolving mobility needs through accessible financing and automotive solutions.