MAS Marks 20 Years Of Sustainability Leadership Through Eco Go Beyond Sustainable Schools Programme

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) MAS Holdings is marking 20 years of its Eco Go Beyond Sustainable Schools Programme, which the company says has reached more than 377,000 students across 250 schools.

Launched in 2006 in partnership with the education ministry, the programme works with schools in communities connected to MAS.

Its activities seek to help students identify environmental and social challenges and develop responses within their schools and surrounding communities.

MAS said the programme had evolved from school-based sustainability learning towards projects led by students.

The approach combines lessons with practical activities intended to build understanding, confidence and participation.

Chief executive Suren Fernando said investment in sustainability required attention to the people who would make future decisions, alongside solutions to current challenges.

He said the programme aimed to give young people knowledge and a sense of responsibility to contribute to change.

Amanthi Perera, director of sustainable business at MAS, said educators, students, parents, communities and decision-makers had helped sustain the programme.

She said its significance extended beyond participation totals to the ideas and actions students carried into their lives and communities.

Students are encouraged to identify local problems and apply what they learn through practical projects.

MAS said it had refreshed programme content and delivery over time to respond to emerging environmental and social priorities while retaining an emphasis on participation.

As Eco Go Beyond enters its third decade, the company intends to continue adapting its activities to changing sustainability challenges.

The anniversary brings attention to the programme's development over two decades and its continuing focus on connecting education with everyday decisions and community action.