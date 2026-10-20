Speaker Of The Parliament Of Sri Lanka Participates In The 12Th Eusri Lanka Inter-Parliamentary Meeting In Belgium

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Nishantha Jayaweera, visited Brussels, Belgium, from 13 to 15 October 2026 to participate in the 12th European Union (EU)–Sri Lanka Inter-Parliamentary Meeting (IPM) and engage in bilateral discussions.

The visit commenced with participation in“An Evening in Ceylon,” a tourism promotional event organised by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Belgium in collaboration with Emirates and Jetwing Travels Sri Lanka at the Sri Lanka Residence in Brussels on 13 October 2026.

The 12th EU–Sri Lanka IPM was co-chaired by the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, and Chair of the European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with the Countries of South Asia, Șerban-Dimitrie Sturdza and concluded successfully on 15 October 2026. Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Nishantha Jayaweera; Ambassador of Sri Lankato Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Chandana Weerasena; and senior officials of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Brussels were also part of the Sri Lankan delegation.

As the first EU–Sri Lanka IPM following the formation of Sri Lanka's 10th Parliament, the meeting marked an important milestone in parliamentary relations between the two sides and reaffirmed their commitment

to strengthening dialogue and cooperation.

The meeting provided a platform to discuss a broad range of issues of mutual interest, including political and economic relations, GSP+, good governance, the rule of law, trade, investment, sustainable development, connectivity and people-to-people links. Discussions also covered regional and international developments, including the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East, the Indo-Pacific region and maritime cooperation.

Co-Chair Șerban-Dimitrie Sturdza and Members of the European Parliament acknowledged Sri Lanka's resilience in addressing multiple challenges, including the impact of Cyclone Ditwah and the energy crisis arising from unrest in the Middle East, and commended the country's positive economic growth trajectory.

Co-Chair Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne expressed appreciation for the European Union's financial and humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, including emergency relief supplies, disaster assessment support and recovery efforts. He also acknowledged the EU's continued support during challenging periods, particularly Sri Lanka's engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Paris Club debt restructuring process, and requested further assistance to strengthen economic relations amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

Highlighting the significant development of EU–Sri Lanka relations under the 1995 EU–Sri Lanka Cooperation Agreement, Dr. Wickramaratne emphasised the importance of elevating the partnership to the next level. Both sides recognised the European Union's role as a major export market and development partner for Sri Lanka and underscored the importance of continued parliamentary engagement in advancing shared priorities.

During the visit, Dr. Wickramaratne held a series of high-level meetings, including discussions with the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Younous Omarjee, on bilateral relations, regular engagement mechanisms and areas for further cooperation. The European Parliament's Delegation for Relations with the Countries of South Asia also arranged a tour of the European Parliament for the Sri Lankan delegation, which included observing a committee meeting. In addition, Co-Chair Șerban-Dimitrie Sturdza and Members of the European Parliament hosted an official dinner for the Sri Lankan delegation.

The Speaker also visited the Federal Parliament of Belgium, where he met the President of the Chamber of Representatives, Peter De Roover and other members of the Chamber. He outlined Sri Lanka's political stability, ongoing economic recovery and the Government's efforts to transform the country's political, economic and social landscape following the public mandate received at the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Dr. Wickramaratne thanked the Belgian Government for its cooperation and requested a senior-level bilateral visit from Belgium to Sri Lanka. Such a visit would further strengthen bilateral relations as the two countries prepare to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2028. The delegation also undertook a study tour of the Federal Parliament of Belgium.

Minister, Madusanka Jayasinghe; Minister (Commercial) Thavishya Mullegamgoda; and Minister of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Belgium, Dilini Lenagala, were also part of the Sri Lankan delegation.