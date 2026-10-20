63 Million Americans Are Caring For Loved Ones - But Who's Looking After Them?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Millions of Americans are quietly working a second job they never applied for, rarely get paid for, and can't simply walk away from. They're managing medications, driving parents to appointments, helping spouses bathe, paying medical bills, and making sure someone they love gets through another day. For many, these responsibilities come on top of full-time employment, raising children, and managing their own households.

Now, new research reveals just how widespread this situation has become. According to the 2025 Caregiving in the U.S. report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, approximately 63 million Americans provide ongoing care for loved ones, representing nearly one in four adults. That's roughly 20 million more caregivers than a decade earlier.

But the most troubling findings aren't necessarily about how many people are providing care; they're about what family caregiving is doing to the people providing it. Whether you are a caregiver or someone in your family is, you need to be aware of the impact (both short-term and long-term) that it can have.

America's Caregiving Population Has Grown Dramatically

The AARP and National Alliance for Caregiving report found that the number of Americans providing ongoing care increased approximately 45% between 2015 and 2025. Of the estimated 63 million caregivers, roughly 59 million assist adults with medical conditions or disabilities, while others care for children with complex needs. Nearly one in four caregivers provides at least 40 hours of care weekly, making their responsibilities comparable to a full-time job.

Another concerning finding is that approximately one-third have been providing care for five years or longer, meaning this isn't necessarily a temporary disruption to everyday life. These numbers highlight how family caregiving has become an essential part of America's healthcare system, often without the financial compensation or professional support that similar responsibilities would receive in a formal care setting.

One in Five Caregivers Reports Poor or Fair Health

Perhaps the most alarming finding involves the physical well-being of caregivers themselves. According to AARP's research, approximately 20% of family caregivers report being in fair or poor health, while nearly one-quarter struggle to manage their own health because of caregiving responsibilities. Imagine someone who spends every morning helping an elderly parent get dressed, works an eight-hour shift, and then spends the evening preparing meals and organizing medications.

That person may postpone their own doctor's appointments, skip exercise, or ignore persistent symptoms because there simply aren't enough hours in the day. Over time, the physical demands and emotional stress associated with family caregiving can create serious concerns for someone who is already sacrificing personal time to support another person.

The Financial Sacrifices Can Follow Caregivers Into Retirement

Providing unpaid care doesn't necessarily mean the work comes without financial costs. More than one-third of caregivers have stopped saving money, 24% have exhausted short-term savings, and 13% have tapped long-term savings intended for retirement or education. Another 23% report accumulating debt because of their caregiving responsibilities, demonstrating how quickly everyday expenses can become a financial burden.

Consider a 58-year-old employee who reduces working hours to care for an aging parent, losing income while simultaneously paying for groceries, transportation, and medical supplies. That decision could affect retirement contributions, emergency savings, and future financial security, making family caregiving a financial planning issue as much as a personal responsibility.

Working Caregivers Are Being Pulled in Multiple Directions

For many Americans, caregiving responsibilities don't replace a regular job; they become an additional obligation squeezed around working hours. Approximately seven in ten caregivers are employed, creating difficult decisions about schedules, workplace responsibilities, and family needs. A caregiver might need to leave work unexpectedly when a parent falls, arrange transportation for medical appointments, or answer urgent calls throughout the day.

These interruptions can create tension with employers, particularly for hourly workers who may have limited access to paid leave or flexible scheduling. Before reducing hours or leaving a job, caregivers should ask their human resources department about available leave protections, flexible work arrangements, and employee assistance programs that could provide additional support.

Many Caregivers Are Handling Medical Tasks Without Training

Helping someone with grocery shopping or household chores is one thing, but providing complicated medical care presents an entirely different challenge. More than half of caregivers assist with complex medical or nursing tasks, yet only about 22% receive formal training for those responsibilities. These duties may include administering injections, managing medications, caring for wounds, or operating medical equipment that requires specific instructions.

For someone without healthcare experience, making a mistake can be frightening, especially when the person receiving care depends on them for daily safety. Caregivers should ask healthcare providers for hands-on demonstrations, written instructions, and information about home health services rather than assuming they must learn complicated procedures independently.

Isolation Is Becoming Another Hidden Cost

Caregiving can gradually shrink someone's social world without them realizing how much their routine has changed. Nearly one in four caregivers reports feeling socially isolated, reflecting the emotional toll of prolonged responsibilities. Weekend outings, friendships, hobbies, and even simple opportunities to relax may become difficult when another person's needs always come first.

The National Institute on Aging encourages caregivers to seek support from trusted friends, family members, counselors, and caregiver support groups when responsibilities become overwhelming. Regular social contact and occasional breaks aren't luxuries; they can help caregivers maintain the emotional resilience needed to continue supporting someone they love.

Help Exists, but Families May Not Know Where to Look

One of the biggest misconceptions about family caregiving is that relatives must handle every responsibility themselves. The federal National Family Caregiver Support Program helps fund services that may include caregiver counseling, training, support groups, temporary respite care, and assistance locating community resources.

Eligibility and availability vary, but some families may qualify for programs that provide meaningful relief without requiring them to pay the full cost of private assistance. The government's Eldercare Locator can connect families with local aging services online or by calling 1-800-677-1116, making it a useful starting point for caregivers who don't know where to turn.

Families should also investigate Medicaid home- and community-based services, veterans' benefits, and state caregiver assistance programs because financial and practical support may be available depending on individual circumstances.

Who Will Care for the People Doing All the Caring?

America's 63 million caregivers provide an enormous amount of unpaid assistance, but the latest research suggests many are sacrificing their health, finances, and personal relationships in the process. The growing demands of family caregiving make it increasingly important for families to discuss responsibilities before a medical emergency forces someone to take on everything alone. Sharing tasks among relatives, exploring respite services, and protecting personal savings can help prevent one family member from carrying an unsustainable burden. Caregivers also deserve time for their own medical appointments, financial planning, and relationships, even when the needs of a loved one feel more urgent.

If you're caring for an aging parent, spouse, or another loved one, what's been your biggest challenge, and do you feel there's enough support available for family caregivers? Share your experiences in the comments.