Tax-Gain Harvesting: Use Your 0% Gain Room By Dec. 31

MENAFN - Thousandaire) > For 2026, a married couple can realize long-term capital gains at a 0% federal rate until taxable income reaches $98,900. A household earning around $85,000 sits well below that line. The room expires on December 31 and does not carry into 2027.

The advice everyone runs in Q4 needs a loser

Tax-loss harvesting is the year-end move you will see everywhere. It requires a position that has lost money. If your brokerage account has been a one-way trip up, you have nothing to harvest.

Tax-gain harvesting runs the other direction. It needs a winner and a low tax bill, which describes a lot of households at your stage. You sell shares that have gained, pay nothing on the gain, and buy them right back at a higher cost basis. Basis is just what the IRS counts as your cost: “an asset's basis is its cost to the owner”.

Where your 0% room sits

The 0% rate applies to long-term gains, meaning assets you held for more than one year. Short-term gains are taxed as ordinary income, so they don't qualify.

The ceiling is a taxable-income number, not a gain number. For 2026 it is $98,900 for married filing jointly and $49,450 for a single filer. Your ordinary income fills the space first, and gains stack on top of it.

Your standard deduction does a lot of the clearing. For 2026 it is $32,200 for joint filers and $16,100 for single filers.

Take a married couple. We're using $80,000 of adjusted gross income because it is a round number near a typical $85,000 household after pre-tax savings; swap in your own.

$80,000 of adjusted gross income minus the $32,200 standard deduction leaves $47,800 of taxable income. The 0% ceiling is $98,900. $98,900 minus $47,800 leaves $51,100 of room.

That $51,100 is how much gain you can realize this year at a 0% federal rate.

Fifty-one thousand dollars of free room. Easy to miss.

What the harvest does

Say you own a broad index fund in a taxable account that you bought for $30,000 more than a year ago. It is now worth $70,000.

$70,000 of value minus $30,000 of cost leaves a $40,000 gain. $47,800 of taxable income plus the $40,000 gain makes $87,800 of taxable income. $87,800 is under the $98,900 ceiling, so the federal tax on the gain is $0.

You sell the fund and buy the same fund again the same day. Your cost basis is now $70,000, not $30,000.

The payoff comes later. Suppose you sell this fund in a future year when you are in the 15% bracket for gains. The 15% rate applies above the 0% ceiling, up to $613,700 for joint filers in 2026.

Your basis is already $70,000, so that $40,000 will never show up as gain again. $40,000 times 15% equals $6,000. That is $6,000 of federal tax you avoid on those shares.

You pre-paid a tax bill at a 0% rate. That is the entire trick.

Why the rebuy is allowed

The wash-sale rule exists to stop you from claiming a loss while keeping the position. Publication 550 files it under“Nondeductible wash sale loss.” You are selling at a gain, so there is no loss to disallow.

The catch is the clock. The shares you rebuy start a new holding period, and a sale inside a year is a short-term gain taxed as ordinary income. Plan to hold the rebought shares for more than a year.

What overshooting costs

Overshoot, and only the excess is taxed. Take the same couple and try a $60,000 harvest.

$60,000 of gain minus $51,100 of room leaves $8,900 above the ceiling. $8,900 times 15% equals $1,335 of federal tax. The first $51,100 of the gain is still taxed at 0%.

You still come out ahead if future basis savings exceed that, but the clean version is to stop at the ceiling.

The single-filer version

Nothing here depends on being married. Take a single filer with $50,000 of adjusted gross income.

$50,000 minus the $16,100 standard deduction leaves $33,900 of taxable income. The single 0% ceiling is $49,450. $49,450 minus $33,900 leaves $15,550 of room.

The room is smaller, but the mechanics are identical.

What it costs you

The gain counts as income on your return even at a 0% rate, so it raises your adjusted gross income. Anything in your life that is keyed to that number can move. Check your state tax treatment, and anything income-tested on your return, before you sell.

You also report every sale. Gains and losses from selling stock go on Form 8949 and Schedule D. Your brokerage's year-end tax form gives you the cost basis to fill them in.

Do this only in a taxable brokerage account. Gains inside a 401(k) or IRA are not taxed as you trade, so there is nothing to harvest.

The move to make

For a married couple with a taxable brokerage account and around $80,000 of adjusted gross income, the move is a ten-minute task in the first half of December.

Estimate your 2026 taxable income. Use your year-to-date pay stubs plus the standard deduction. Subtract that number from $98,900. That is your room. Subtract any qualified dividends and other gains you expect to realize this year; they use up room too. Pick the fund lots you have held longer than a year with the largest gains, and sell enough to fill the room, no more. Rebuy the same fund and note the new holding-period start date.

This piece is not for you if your taxable income already exceeds the ceiling, if your gains live in retirement accounts, or if you expect to need the cash from the sale and can't rebuy.

Sources Internal Revenue Service, Rev. Proc. 2025-32 (2026 inflation adjustments) Internal Revenue Service, Topic no. 409, Capital gains and losses Internal Revenue Service, IRS releases tax inflation adjustments for tax year 2026, including amendments from the One, Big, Beautiful Bill (IR-2025-103, October 9, 2025) Internal Revenue Service, Publication 550 (2025), Investment Income and Expenses Thousandaire Editorial Team

The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype