Cint Report Finds 74% Of U.S. Consumers Believe Brands Should Disclose AI Use In Advertising

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New research with Advertising Week reveals growing concerns around AI-generated advertising, with 44% of consumers reporting diminished brand trust when AI use goes undisclosed

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cint, the global technology company behind continuous research and media measurement, today shared findings from its latest report, The Authenticity Audit: AI, Advertising, and the New Rules of Consumer Trust, revealing how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping consumer expectations around advertising transparency, authenticity, and brand trust.

Conducted in partnership with Advertising Week, the study surveyed approximately 1,000 U.S. consumers through the Cint Exchange in August 2026. The findings reveal a growing disconnect between the adoption of AI in advertising and consumer comfort with its use. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of respondents believe brands and creators have a duty to disclose when AI is used in advertising and marketing campaigns, while 44% say discovering that a brand failed to disclose AI-generated advertising would decrease their trust in that brand.

As generative AI becomes more deeply embedded in creative production, the research suggests that transparency is emerging as a critical consideration for advertisers seeking to protect brand perception and consumer confidence.

Key findings from Cint's report include:



Consumers expect transparency around AI-generated advertising: 74% agree that brands and creators have a duty to disclose AI use in advertising and marketing campaigns. Additionally, 44% say undisclosed AI-generated advertising decreases their trust in a brand.

Undisclosed AI use poses a significant risk to brand trust: 43% identify undisclosed AI or synthetic media as a major reason for losing trust in a brand, ahead of partnerships with non-credible or controversial influencers (38%) and disguised sponsored content (37%).

Brand trust influences purchasing decisions: 93% of respondents say trusting a brand has at least some impact on their purchase decisions, underscoring the potential business implications of advertising practices that undermine consumer confidence.

Consumers remain skeptical of AI-generated creative: 30% report being very or extremely concerned about AI use in advertising, while 36% describe AI-created advertising as untrustworthy and 28% consider it inauthentic.

Acceptance of AI-generated imagery varies by creative execution: 46% dislike seeing AI-generated people in advertisements, making synthetic human characters the most disliked category tested. Meanwhile, realistic landscapes are the most-liked AI-generated visual element, selected by 40% of respondents. Consumers are concerned about misinformation: 47% believe AI-generated content in advertising is fueling the spread of fake news, while 38% believe it is reducing creativity in advertisements.

“AI is creating tremendous opportunities for advertisers, but hand-in-hand with the ability to produce content faster and at greater scale comes the potential risk of alienating consumers,” said Ariel Madway, Director of Brand Experience at Cint.“Our research shows that consumers are paying close attention to how brands use AI, and transparency plays an important role in maintaining their trust. For marketers, understanding audience perceptions and measuring the impact of creative decisions will be critical to making AI an asset rather than a liability.”

The report also highlights a distinction between consumers' growing familiarity with AI and their willingness to accept it in brand communications. While 47% of respondents use AI tools at least weekly in their personal lives, consumer acceptance of AI-generated advertising remains dependent on how the technology is applied and communicated.

For brands and advertising agencies, the findings reinforce the importance of clearly disclosing AI-generated content, considering consumer preferences when developing creative assets, and evaluating how AI-assisted campaigns influence brand perception.

Methodology

In August 2026, Cint partnered with Advertising Week to survey approximately 1,000 U.S. consumers through the Cint Exchange. The research examined AI adoption in personal and professional settings, consumer attitudes toward AI-generated advertising, creative preferences and the role of transparency in building and maintaining brand trust.

About Cint

Cint is the technology foundation for continuous research and measurement. With a global footprint and programmatic access to hundreds of millions of consumers across 130+ countries, Cint connects researchers, advertisers, and brands to reliable data from the world's largest network of high-quality sources. Researchers can collect human and advanced data at speed. Advertisers and their partners can measure campaign effectiveness at scale. Brands can move from insight to action with clarity. By operating the connective layer between asking questions and measuring advertising outcomes, Cint enables organizations to move faster and make confident business decisions. At Cint, we're feeding the world's curiosity.

Media Contact

Kite Hill for Cint

...