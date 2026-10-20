E.F. Hutton & Co. Appoints Max Condie As Managing Director, Capital Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, today announced the appointment of Max Condie as Managing Director, Capital Markets, expanding the firm's capital markets execution, syndicate structuring, and institutional distribution capabilities.

Mr. Condie brings experience across both the buy-side and investment banking. In his new role, he will focus on syndicate strategy, institutional distribution, and financing solutions for E.F. Hutton's corporate clients.

Prior to joining E.F. Hutton, Mr. Condie was a Portfolio Manager at a large buy-side fund, where he focused on event-driven equities, private placements, warrant arbitrage, and structured equity financings. In that role, he evaluated and invested in capital markets transactions from the institutional investor's perspective.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Condie held investment banking roles at several financial institutions, where he advised growth-stage companies on cross-border transactions and capital raising.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton, commented,“Max brings a combination of investment banking and institutional investment experience to E.F. Hutton. His understanding of transaction structuring, capital markets execution, and the institutional investor landscape complements our existing capabilities as we continue to expand our platform and the financing solutions we provide to clients. We are pleased to welcome him to the firm.”

Mr. Condie added,“I am excited to join E.F. Hutton and work alongside a team committed to its clients and the capital markets. I look forward to applying my experience across the buy-side and investment banking to help clients execute financing strategies aligned with their long-term objectives.”

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, serving corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. Through our specialized divisions, we apply deep market expertise to provide advisory, capital raising, and financing solutions that seek to unlock opportunity, accelerate growth, and create enduring value at every stage of the capital lifecycle. For more information, please visit

Securities offered through E.F. Hutton & Co. LLC, member FINRA and SIPC, and registered with the MSRB. Historical references to E.F. Hutton & Co. describe the history of the name and are provided for context.

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