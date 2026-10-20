Lenders Cooperative Integrates Moov To Embed Modern Payments Across Its Unified Lending Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest third-party integration extends the company's strategy of embedding best-in-class services across the entire loan life cycle - from funding the loan to collecting the last payment







ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders Cooperative (LC), a leading provider of commercial lending technology and services, today announced the integration of Moov, the modern payments ledger infrastructure, into its unified lending platform. The integration embeds money movement directly into the origination and servicing workflows, giving banks and credit unions faster, more flexible options for borrower repayment, and real-time visibility into every dollar that moves.

Most lenders still originate in one system, service in another, and move money through the core or a separate payments vendor, with reconciliation happening in spreadsheets between them. Embedding a ledger and money movement into a unified origination and servicing workflow means funding, repayment, fee collection and remittance all post to the same record the loan lives in.

“The banks and credit unions we predominantly serve in the $10B to $200B range often run batch-oriented cores that weren't built for real-time rails, programmable disbursements, complex reconciliations, or for borrower self-service payments on commercial loans,” said Christopher McClinton, President & Chief Revenue Officer of Lenders Cooperative. “By embedding Moov, LC can give our lenders modern money movement options without touching their core.”

The Moov integration marks the latest step in a deliberate strategy for LC: embed best-in-class third-party services inside one platform, so lenders and their borrowers get a better experience at every step of the loan life cycle, without adding another system, another login, or another vendor to manage. Where the platform's open finance integrations bring verified borrower financial data into the credit decision, Moov moves the money that follows it.

“People should be able to pay and get paid however they want, and borrowers are no exception. A business owner should be able to receive loan funds the moment they're approved and repay by ACH, card, or instant payment on their own schedule. Lenders Cooperative is putting that choice directly inside the lending workflow, so institutions can compete on choice," said Wade Arnold, Co-Founder and CEO of Moov.

The integration further strengthens Lenders Cooperative's position as a single platform that automates and manages the complete loan life cycle. Combined with the company's in-house Lender Service Provider (LSP) team, lenders gain both the technology and the talent to scale lending with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence.

Financial institutions can learn more or request a demonstration at .

About Lenders Cooperative

Lenders Cooperative is the provider of the leading platform in the market that automates and manages the complete loan life cycle from application intake to origination to servicing. Its customers have ready access to outsourced Lender Service Provider (LSP) support for credit underwriting, closing, loan operations, and more-empowering financial institutions to scale lending operations with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence.

About Moov

Moov is a cloud-native payment platform that enables businesses to accept, store, send, and spend money through a single API. Built on a high-precision ledger with real-time data streaming, Moov offers full payment orchestration with complete traceability and observability. As a licensed processor with direct connections to Visa®, Mastercard®, American Express®, Discover®, The Clearing House RTP®, and Fedline Direct®, Moov removes intermediaries while delivering enterprise-grade accuracy and real-time business intelligence.

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