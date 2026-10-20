One Week Remains For Minnesota Technology Executives To Register For HMG Strategy's Minneapolis Summit







Hosted by HMG Strategy, the summit will bring together senior technology executives and business leaders from many of Minnesota's most influential organizations for a day of actionable learning, candid peer exchange and executive relationship building.

Technology leaders representing Cargill, Land O'Lakes, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, APi Group, Graco, Federated Insurance, the Minnesota Twins, the State of Minnesota, Kraus-Anderson, NMDP, Taylor, ECMC Group, nVent, Harley-Davidson Motor Company and other leading organizations are participating in the summit's program and executive community.

“Technology leaders benefit from connecting with peers who understand the consequential decisions they are being asked to make,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“The actionable insights and trusted relationships developed through these conversations can help executives lead with greater clarity, resilience and business impact.”

Actionable Insights for Today's Technology Leaders

The summit's 18-session program will examine how technology leaders can turn AI investments into measurable business value, strengthen cyber resilience, modernize operations, design the future workforce and align technology investments with strategic business priorities.

Featured speakers include Kimberly Burke, Vice President, Digital Technology & Data and CIO, Food North America at Cargill; Marc Carlson, CIO at Land O'Lakes; Melissa Flicek, Chief Information and Data Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota; Andrea Ciccolini, CIO at APi Group; Vince Aimutis, CISO at Federated Insurance; John Avenson, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at the Minnesota Twins; George McNulty, Chief Business Technology Officer for the State of Minnesota; Tony Peleska, CIO at Kraus-Anderson; Jim Graham, CIO at NMDP; and Raj Velmurugan, Vice President and Global CIO at Harley-Davidson Motor Company.

Program highlights include “Reinventing a Legacy: A CEO–CIO Conversation on Innovation, Trust, and Growth,” featuring Kraus-Anderson CEO Peter Diessner and CIO Tony Peleska. The discussion will examine how a unified CEO-CIO vision can accelerate innovation, strengthen trust and support enterprise-wide transformation.

Muller will also lead “Disrupt, Innovate to Win with AI!”, a fireside conversation with Cargill's Kimberly Burke focused on responsible AI adoption, enterprise innovation and measurable business value.

Additional executive discussions will address data and AI, the future workforce, security innovation, cyber resilience, business performance and leadership effectiveness.

Peer Exchange and Executive Networking

Unlike large trade shows and vendor-centric conferences, the Minneapolis Summit is designed around candid executive conversations, practical knowledge sharing and trusted peer relationships.

During the luncheon, attendees will participate in interactive roundtable discussions covering AI ethics, lessons learned from AI implementation, cybersecurity, workforce development and executive resilience. The format enables participants to exchange practical recommendations and learn directly from peers confronting similar technology and leadership challenges.

Interlachen Country Club provides a distinguished private-club setting where conversations can continue naturally during breakfast, networking breaks, luncheon and the time between sessions.

Apply Now for a Complimentary Executive Pass

Complimentary executive passes remain available for qualified CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, Chief Data and Analytics Officers, Chief AI Officers and other senior technology executives. Attendance is subject to qualification, verification and approval.

With the summit taking place next Tuesday, October 27, qualified technology executives are encouraged to apply now and reserve the day for actionable learning, candid peer exchange and valuable executive relationship building.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is an executive leadership platform and peer community for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers and senior technology leaders. Through its C-Level Technology Leadership Summits, Executive Leadership Series, Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance, research initiatives and digital platforms, HMG Strategy helps technology executives navigate the leadership challenges facing modern enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy has a global network of more than 500,000 technology leaders. Its programs help executives exchange insights, build peer relationships and advance their leadership capabilities.

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HMG Strategy

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