Calian And CIMVHR Establish A Military & Public Safety Family Health Research Scholarship In Honour Of Professor Nicola T. Fear

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five-year, $125,000 commitment will support the next generation of researchers advancing military and public safety family health

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today announced a five-year, $125,000 commitment in partnership with the Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research (CIMVHR) to establish the Calian-Nicola T. Fear Memorial Military and Public Safety Family Health Research Scholarship, in honour of the late Professor Nicola Fear CBE. Announced at the CIMVHR Forum 2026 in Halifax, the scholarship will provide an annual award of $25,000 for five years to support Masters and Doctoral research graduate students.

Professor Fear was an internationally respected leader in military health research and a Professor of Military Epidemiology and Director of the King's Centre for Military Health Research at King's College London. In 2025, she was recognized as the first international CIMVHR Fellow and dedicated her career to understanding the impact of military service on personnel, Veterans, and their families and building international collaboration in military health research.

Reflecting that legacy, preference for the scholarship will be given to projects that contribute practical, evidence-based insights that can improve the health and wellness of military and public safety families.

“Military and public safety families make an extraordinary contribution alongside those who serve, and they face distinct health and well-being needs that deserve dedicated research and attention,” said Lindsay Williams, Vice President, Health Services, Calian.“Through this scholarship we want to invest in the next generation of researchers and help turn evidence into better care, stronger programs and better outcomes for military and public safety families. It is also fitting way to honour Professor Fear and the tremendous contributions she made to this field.”

“Calian's commitment to establishing this scholarship creates an important opportunity for researchers to build on Nicola's legacy and to ensure her influence remains a lasting part of this community,” said Dr. Nicholas Held, Scientific Director of CIMVHR.“It's a meaningful way to celebrate the future discoveries, partnerships, and advancements that will grow from the foundation she helped build.”

Calian has a long history of supporting members of the Canadian Armed Forces and Public Safety members, Veterans and families through the delivery of healthcare, training and other mission-critical solutions. The company is participating as a Sponsor at CIMVHR Forum 2026, taking place October 19 to 21 in Halifax. The Forum brings together researchers, healthcare professionals, military, public safety, government stakeholders and community partners to advance military, public safety and family health and well-being.

This investment supports Calian's commitments under the Government of Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy, which encourages investments that strengthen Canadian innovation, research, skills and economic capacity.



About Calian



For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

...

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

...

About CIMVHR

The Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research (CIMVHR) acts as a national convenor between academia, government, industry and the not for-profit-sector to improve the health of military, Veterans, and families by facilitating new research, increasing research capacity, and effective knowledge mobilization. With a network of academic researchers from across Canada, it serves as the hub for over 50 Canadian universities and colleges who have agreed to work together to improve the health of these populations. To learn more visit

CIMVHR: Serving those who serve us.

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as“intend”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: ...

