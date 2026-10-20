MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Award ranks the metro's mobile diesel mechanics on completed jobs and driver votes, as most Kansas City truck breakdowns are fixed roadside without a tow.

- Josh Melick, COO, BigRigKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Affordable Roadside has been named the winner of the Readers' Choice 2026 award for Best Mobile Diesel Mechanic in Kansas City, the first annual ranking published at mobiledieselmechanickansascity, a regional award site of the RIG mechanic network.The award ranks the Kansas City metro's mobile diesel mechanics on verified job outcomes: real breakdowns dispatched, completed, and paid through RIG's 24/7 network, combined with votes from the drivers, owner-operators, and fleet managers who had work done in the market. Shops cannot buy a ranking, and there is no entry fee.Kansas City sits at the collision of I-70, I-35, I-29, and I-49, making it one of the busiest breakdown corridors in American freight. RIG's dispatch network has completed more than 390 verified jobs in the metro, where 38 mobile mechanics currently serve trucks at truck stops, receivers' lots, and highway shoulders.The 2026 Top 5: Kansas City, MO1 - Affordable Roadside: Winner, Readers' Choice 2026: 15+ verified jobs, 100% driver thumbs-up2 - Triton Mobile3 - Jones Bros4 - Velox Construction Services5 - Midway Truck Trailer Repair & Tire CenterAll five finalists are members of the RIG network, and each shop's live stats are published on its profile at the RIG directory (bigrig). The finalists offer 24/7 mobile repair at the truck: engine diagnostics, air-system and brake work, electrical and no-start calls, cooling-system repair, and aftertreatment derates, with several also providing roadside tire service and towing coordination when a repair can't happen on the shoulder."Kansas City is where I-70, I-35 and I-29 all collide. When a truck goes down there, it's blocking freight for half the country," said Josh Melick, COO of Rig. "The shops on this list are the ones drivers keep voting for with repeat business."The award data reflects a shift in how fleets handle breakdowns: most never involve a tow. An audit of recent jobs dispatched through the RIG network shows tires and wheel repairs leading call volume, followed by dead batteries and jump starts, air-system failures (blown air lines, leaking brake chambers), coolant leaks, and emissions derates cleared at the truck."The I-70/I-435 loop breaks trucks at rush hour like clockwork," said David of the RIG dispatch team. "The shops on this list answer on the second ring. As a dispatcher, that's half the battle won."Voting is now open for the 2027 award at mobiledieselmechanickansascity, where drivers and fleet managers working the Kansas City area can cast a ballot among this year's top five. The site also publishes the award methodology in full, a live feed of diesel repair activity across Missouri, and a directory of additional area shops, including shops outside the RIG network.About the RIG Regional Award Sites - The Kansas City edition is part of a growing series of single-market award sites covering the freight corridors where RIG dispatches the most work, each ranking local mobile diesel mechanics on verified outcomes. Neighboring editions cover St. Louis (mobiledieselmechanicstlouis ) and Omaha (mobiledieselmechanicomaha ).About Rig - Rig is the mobile diesel mechanic network where the data is the product: every job is dispatched, completed, and paid through the network, which means every ranking, rating, and award Rig publishes traces to verified work and never to paid placement or advertising. The network spans 6,000+ mechanics across the lower 48, dispatched 24/7, serving semi trucks and trailers, motor coaches and buses, RVs, box trucks, and heavy equipment, with competing price-and-ETA offers by text in minutes and payment settled only when the work is done. EFS, WEX, T-Chek, and credit cards accepted.Truck down? Call 1 (855) 744-2223 or chat at bigrig.Media contact:...

Josh Melick

Rig Technologies

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Rig Names Kansas City's Best Mobile Diesel Mechanics in 2026 Readers' Choice Awards News Provided By Rig Technologies October 20, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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