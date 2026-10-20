Higher Earners Over 50 Lost A 401(K) Tax Break In 2026 - Here's What Changed

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) Workers age 50 and older can generally contribute an extra $8,000 to a 401(k) in 2026, but eligible higher earners must make those catch-up contributions as Roth contributions. Employees who turn 60 through 63 may qualify for an $11,250 catch-up limit – Shutterstock

Higher earners over 50 face a new 401(k) rule in 2026, and it changes when they pay income taxes on some retirement contributions. Workers whose previous-year wages from their current plan sponsor exceeded $150,000 must generally make their eligible catch-up contributions on a Roth basis. That means they lose the option to deduct those extra contributions from current taxable income.

The change doesn't eliminate catch-up contributions or prevent higher earners from saving more. Instead, it changes the tax treatment of the extra money they contribute after reaching the regular 401(k) limit. The rule comes from the SECURE 2.0 Act, and it now affects eligible workers making contributions in 2026.

For someone approaching retirement, that can complicate a familiar routine. A worker might have spent decades lowering taxable income through traditional 401(k) contributions, only to discover that the final dollars eligible for catch-up treatment follow different rules. The money can still go toward retirement, but the immediate tax savings disappear on those particular contributions.

The Tax Break Didn't Disappear From Every Dollar

Traditional 401(k) contributions generally reduce the income subject to federal income tax for the year. Roth 401(k) contributions work differently. Workers pay income tax on those contributions now, but qualified Roth withdrawals in retirement generally come out tax-free. That includes investment earnings when the distribution meets the applicable requirements.

The new rule targets catch-up contributions, not every dollar going into a retirement account. In 2026, the standard employee contribution limit for a 401(k) is $24,500. Eligible workers age 50 and older can generally contribute another $8,000 through catch-up contributions, assuming their plan permits them to do so. Employees who turn 60, 61, 62, or 63 during the year may qualify for a higher catch-up limit of $11,250.

Consider an employee who contributes the regular $24,500 to a traditional 401(k) and qualifies to contribute another $8,000. If the employee falls under the new rule, that extra $8,000 must go into the Roth portion of the plan. The regular contribution can still receive traditional tax treatment, provided the employee makes that election and the plan allows it.

The immediate tax difference can be noticeable. Someone who contributes an additional $8,000 to a traditional 401(k) might otherwise reduce current federal taxable income by that amount. Under the new rule, that deduction disappears for the required Roth contribution. The actual tax cost depends on the person's circumstances, including their applicable tax rates.

The $150,000 Threshold Comes With a Catch

A high salary alone doesn't automatically determine whether someone must make Roth catch-up contributions. The IRS looks at the employee's Social Security and Medicare wages, generally reported in Box 3 of Form W-2, from the employer sponsoring the retirement plan during the previous calendar year. For 2026 contributions, that means checking 2025 wages against the $150,000 threshold.

That distinction can catch workers off guard. A household might report substantial income from a spouse's salary, investment gains, or other sources. Those amounts don't automatically count toward this particular threshold. The rule focuses on qualifying wages from the employer sponsoring the plan, rather than simply using adjusted gross income or the household's combined earnings.

A job change can also complicate the picture. Someone who earned $160,000 at the current plan sponsor in 2025 may fall under the Roth requirement in 2026 if eligible for catch-up contributions. Someone who earns $160,000 overall but received only $120,000 in relevant wages from the sponsoring employer may not cross the threshold. Special rules can apply in situations involving related employers, so complicated employment histories deserve a closer look.

Age and plan eligibility still matter, too. The rule doesn't force every employee over 50 to contribute to a Roth account. It applies to eligible participants who want to make catch-up contributions and meet the wage test.

Why the Change Can Feel Bigger Near Retirement

Workers in their 50s and early 60s often earn more than they did earlier in their careers. They may also face a narrowing window to build retirement savings before leaving full-time employment. Catch-up contributions give eligible workers room to save beyond the regular annual limit.

The new requirement changes the tax timing during those final working years. A worker who expects a high-income year might prefer the immediate deduction that traditional contributions provide. Roth catch-up contributions remove that particular option, even though they preserve the ability to save extra money for retirement.

Roth treatment isn't necessarily a bad financial outcome. Qualified withdrawals generally avoid federal income tax, which can offer flexibility during retirement. A retiree with both traditional and Roth savings may have more control over which accounts supply income in a given year. However, future tax rates, investment performance, withdrawal timing, and individual circumstances all affect the eventual result.

The frustrating part is that the same contribution can have different tax consequences depending on which portion of the account receives it. Retirement saving already involves annual limits, employer matches, investment choices, and withdrawal rules. Now some higher earners must pay attention to an additional distinction before increasing their payroll deductions.

Your Employer's Plan Can Determine What Happens Next

The Roth catch-up requirement also creates a practical problem for workers whose employers don't offer a Roth 401(k) option. Plans generally need a Roth feature to accommodate the required contributions. If a plan lacks one, affected employees cannot simply make their catch-up contributions on a traditional, pretax basis instead. They may lose access to those extra contributions until the plan offers a compliant option.

That makes a conversation with the plan administrator worthwhile before changing payroll elections. Ask whether the plan offers Roth contributions, how it identifies employees subject to the requirement, and whether its payroll system automatically redirects eligible catch-up contributions. Also check how the plan handles employees who cross the wage threshold after making their elections.

Don't assume a regular contribution election will automatically cover every detail. Payroll systems and plan procedures can differ, and the final federal regulations include rules for implementing the requirement. The IRS generally applies its final regulations to contributions beginning in 2027, while plans can implement the requirement in 2026 under a reasonable, good-faith interpretation of the law.

That timing makes plan-specific communication especially useful during 2026. A benefits department can explain how its system handles the transition and whether an employee needs to take action. Workers with unusual compensation arrangements or multiple related employers may also want a qualified tax professional to review their situation.

Make the Tax Trade-Off Part of Your Retirement Plan

Higher earners over 50 haven't lost the ability to save extra money in a 401(k). They've lost the traditional tax treatment for qualifying catch-up contributions once they meet the new wage test. That difference deserves attention, particularly for workers who have relied on pretax contributions to manage their annual taxable income.

The practical response starts with a few details: your 2025 wages from the plan sponsor, your age during 2026, your plan's Roth features, and the amount you hope to contribute. Those facts help establish whether the rule applies and how much room remains for additional savings. They also help separate the immediate tax cost from the potential long-term benefits of Roth savings.

A change in tax treatment doesn't automatically make retirement saving less worthwhile. It does mean that an old payroll habit may no longer produce the same tax result. Checking the details now can prevent an unpleasant surprise when contributions appear on a pay statement.

Would you rather receive a tax deduction today or build more tax-free retirement savings for later? Share your thoughts in the comments.