Your Financial Advisor Says You're On Track - But Have You Asked This Question?

MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A retirement plan should account for market downturns, rising expenses, and the lifestyle you actually want. Ask your financial advisor how the plan would change if your assumptions no longer matched reality – Shutterstock

Your financial advisor says you're on track for retirement. Your investments look reasonable, your savings follow the plan, and your projected numbers seem reassuring. Before leaving that meeting feeling financially accomplished, ask one question:“What happens if life doesn't go according to this plan?”

That question can reveal more than another review of your investment returns. A retirement projection depends on assumptions about spending, health, inflation, investment performance, and the age you stop working. Change a few of those assumptions, and a comfortable-looking forecast may tell a different story.

This doesn't mean your advisor has missed something or that your plan needs rescuing. It means a financial plan should handle more than the version of retirement where everything behaves nicely. Real life rarely follows a spreadsheet's preferred schedule.

A Good Forecast Can Still Depend on Convenient Assumptions

Ask your advisor how the plan handles a disappointing stretch in the stock market. Then ask what happens if that stretch arrives just as you retire. The timing can change the consequences, even if your investments eventually recover.

Someone who retires during a market decline may need to withdraw money while their portfolio has lost value. Those withdrawals leave fewer assets available for a future recovery. Financial planners call this sequence-of-returns risk, and it deserves attention before retirement begins. A strong average return doesn't guarantee a smooth retirement income.

Inflation deserves the same scrutiny. Your household might spend $5,000 monthly today, but that budget won't necessarily cover the same lifestyle years from now. Groceries, utilities, insurance, and travel can all cost more. Ask your advisor which inflation assumptions drive your projection and how the results change if expenses rise faster than expected.

A useful plan shouldn't promise that every unpleasant scenario will work out. Instead, it should show where the pressure points sit and what choices remain available. Perhaps you could delay retirement, reduce discretionary spending, or maintain more cash reserves. Knowing those options beforehand can prevent a difficult financial decision from becoming an emergency.

What Happens If You Want a Different Retirement?

Financial plans often focus on whether you can afford to stop working. They don't always give equal attention to what you want your days to look like afterward. Those are two different questions, and answering only the first can leave you with a well-funded retirement you don't particularly enjoy. Consider someone who dreams of retiring at 62 to travel extensively. Their advisor might calculate that working until 65 creates a larger financial cushion. That could be sensible, but it also means trading three years of freedom for additional security. Whether that trade makes sense depends partly on the person's priorities, health, work satisfaction, and tolerance for financial risk.

Another household might prefer a modest retirement at 60 over a more expensive lifestyle at 67. Perhaps the couple wants time for grandchildren, volunteering, or a hobby that currently gets squeezed between work and sleep. A financial plan should help them evaluate those choices rather than quietly assuming that the largest possible portfolio represents the best outcome.

Ask your advisor to compare realistic alternatives. What would retiring earlier require? How much flexibility would you retain if you spent more on travel during your first decade? Could you reduce spending later without giving up necessities? A plan becomes more useful when it connects dollars to actual decisions.

Find Out What the Numbers Leave Out

A retirement projection can look impressively precise. It might display a future account balance down to the last dollar, even though nobody knows exactly how markets will behave over the next 20 years. Treat that number as a model output, not a promise.

Ask which income sources the analysis includes. Your advisor may account for Social Security, pensions, investment withdrawals, and retirement accounts, but the details matter. For example, a pension's survivor benefits could affect a surviving spouse's finances. Social Security claiming choices can also change the household's income over time.

Taxes deserve their own conversation. Two retirees with similar account balances may have different spending power because they hold money in different account types. Traditional retirement accounts generally involve taxable withdrawals, while qualified Roth withdrawals generally receive different tax treatment. Your actual tax outcome depends on your circumstances and the rules that apply.

Healthcare and long-term care costs also merit a realistic discussion. Retirement can involve Medicare premiums, supplemental coverage, deductibles, and expenses that insurance doesn't cover. Some households may eventually face substantial paid-care costs, while others may not. Ask which costs your plan includes and which ones remain outside its calculations.

Finally, discuss family obligations. Helping an adult child with a home purchase, supporting an aging parent, or contributing to a grandchild's education can affect available retirement income. You may happily choose to help, but the decision deserves a place in the plan rather than an awkward surprise in your checking account.

Make Your Advisor Explain the Weak Spots

You don't need to become an investment analyst to have a productive meeting. You need clear answers about the assumptions that shape your future. Ask your advisor to show you what happens under several less comfortable scenarios, not just the projection that makes retirement look effortless.

Start with three questions: What could derail this plan? Which assumptions have the greatest effect on the outcome? What would we change first if the numbers stopped working? These questions encourage a practical discussion about risks, trade-offs, and possible responses. Pay attention to how your advisor answers. A thoughtful professional should be able to explain the model's limitations, identify areas of uncertainty, and discuss reasonable alternatives. You don't need guarantees, because nobody can provide them. You need explanations you can understand and decisions you can make with confidence.

You can also ask how the advisor gets paid and which services your relationship includes. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Investor resources explain how to review investment professionals, their compensation, and their registration information. Those details won't tell you whether your retirement plan fits your life, but they help you evaluate the professional guiding it.

Your Plan Should Prepare You for Real Life, Not Just Retirement Day

A financial advisor's reassurance can be welcome, especially after years of saving and careful decisions. Still, being on track means more than reaching a projected balance on a particular birthday. It means having a reasonable strategy for the life you want, along with options for handling the unexpected.

Your next meeting doesn't need to become an interrogation. Bring up the uncomfortable possibilities and ask your advisor to walk through them with you. If the plan holds up, you'll have a clearer reason to feel confident. If it doesn't, you'll have time to adjust before circumstances force your hand.

What would concern you more about retirement: running short of money, or saving so aggressively that you miss out on experiences you could enjoy today? Share your thoughts in the comments.