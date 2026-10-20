Maiden Durga Puja Celebrations At IIT Madras A Big Success

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 20 (IANS) The first ever Durga Puja held with the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras turned out to be a great hit, with more than 2,500 people attending over the last four days.

The Durga Puja has been organised by the IIT Madras Bengali community in association with Diganto.

Diganto is an independent student body and cultural club under Sangam -- the institute's cultural club umbrella.

It celebrates Bengali culture, language and festivals on campus.

"The five-day festivities bring the vibrant traditions and cultural spirit of Bengal to the campus, from Sasthi evening to Vijaya Dashami," IIT Madras said in a statement.

From Vedic chanting, Homam and Arati to the participation of IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, who joined the rituals and chanted chapters from the Durga Saptashati, the celebrations are filled with devotion, cultural heritage and community spirit," it said.

The Puja was organised at the institute's community hall and everybody, including people from the neighbourhood were encouraged to participate.

"It has brought together students, faculty, staff, campus families and visitors from across Chennai, reflecting the inclusive spirit of IIT Madras," the institute said.

A professor said how attention was paid to every detail. There were some who got the opportunity to participate in a Durga Puja for a first time and all the rituals were explained to them.

"It turned out to be a cultural melting point. Locals, as well as people from other regions in the country participated wholeheartedly. That is what made the effort a great success," he added.

Chennai has about 8-10 prominent Durga Pujas organised by the Bengali community.

The scale of the festivities draws people from the state to participate.

Durga Puja is primarily celebrated in a big way in the country's eastern states, comprising West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and the Northeastern states of Assam and Tripura.

There are subtle variations across the states, though the primary theme remains intact.

"By organising the Durga Puja for the first time on campus, the students, teachers, and staff have paved the way for an integration of culture. At the same time, Bengali students and families living on campus get a feel of being at home during this festive occassion," the professor noted.

"The event was not only about religion, but an exchange of culture," he said.

People got to learn of the traditional offerings made to the Goddess, such as the concept of Bhog.

They got to learn about the significance of rituals like Sandhi Puja.

"People got to know how the Goddess is treated as a daughter during Durga Puja. Tomorrow, they will witness her send-off, as she sets off for Lord Shiva's abode in Mt. Kailash with her children," the teacher said.