India, US Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Trade Deal During Rubio's Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) India and the United States have welcomed the progress made in negotiations on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and reaffirmed their commitment to working towards its early conclusion, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties and discussed ways to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership during the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Mumbai, the MEA added.

"Both sides had a detailed exchange of views on a wide range of areas, including trade, defence, technology and energy security. They welcomed the progress made in negotiations on the India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and reaffirmed their commitment to working towards its early conclusion. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments," the Ministry said in a statement.

Marco Rubio is on a visit to India from October 20 to 21 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar. This is his second visit to India after his trip to New Delhi in May.

EAM Jaishankar also attended the US 'Freedom 250' reception hosted by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor as the Chief Guest.

"The visit reflected the sustained momentum of high-level exchanges between the two countries, underscoring the importance both sides attach to further advancing the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century," the MEA said.

EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Rubio in Mumbai on Tuesday, with discussions focusing on further advancing bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the two Ministers exchanged views on regional developments.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and other officials were also present at the meeting.

"Pleased to meet US Marco Rubio in Mumbai today. We shared views on further advancement of our ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. Also exchanged views on regional developments," EAM Jaishankar had said on X after the meeting.

Rubio said that he and EAM Jaishankar discussed energy security and defence cooperation.

"In Mumbai, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and I discussed energy security and defence cooperation while reaffirming the importance of advancing the US-India strategic partnership," the US Secretary of State had said in a post on X.