What Is The Favorite Halloween Candy In Your State?

Halloween candy shopping can turn into a debate before the first trick-or-treater even reaches the door. Some households stick with chocolate bars, while others prefer fruity gummies, chewy candy, or sour treats. But does your state's favorite match what you plan to hand out this year? CandyStore's 2026 ranking offers a look at which candies are leading in different parts of the country, with some familiar favorites holding on and others gaining ground. Here are seven popular states and the Halloween candies topping their lists.

1. Georgia: Jolly Ranchers

Georgia has a fruity favorite that stands apart from the chocolate-heavy choices found in many Halloween candy bowls. Jolly Ranchers take the state's top spot in CandyStore's 2026 projection, giving the hard candy a win in a state where shoppers have plenty of familiar chocolate and gummy options to choose from. The brand's bold fruit flavors, including watermelon, green apple, and cherry, make it easy to understand its appeal. Unlike chocolate bars, these candies offer a hard, long-lasting treat that people can enjoy one piece at a time.

Georgia's result is also a reminder that a state's favorite doesn't necessarily reflect every household's preferences. Some families may still reach for miniature chocolate bars or peanut butter cups when buying Halloween candy, while others want individually wrapped fruity sweets. Jolly Ranchers are easy to distribute and come in assorted bags, making them a practical option for trick-or-treaters. If you're stocking up in Georgia, this familiar candy is one contender worth considering alongside the usual chocolate assortment.

2. Florida: Skittles

Florida's favorite Halloween candy has changed in CandyStore's latest ranking. Skittles took the top spot in the 2026 projection, replacing Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, which led the state in the 2024 ranking. The colorful candies offer a different experience from traditional chocolate treats, with several fruit flavors packed into a small, chewy piece. Their familiar rainbow branding also makes them an easy choice for households that want a non-chocolate option.

Skittles are widely recognized, but their popularity doesn't mean every trick-or-treater will choose them over chocolate. Halloween variety bags often include both fruity candy and chocolate because preferences can differ even within the same family. Florida's shift is particularly interesting because it shows how a state's leading candy can change between rankings. For shoppers preparing candy bowls this October, Skittles offer a recognizable option that reflects the state's latest projected favorite.

3. Texas: Sour Patch Kids

Texas has a sour-and-sweet favorite: Sour Patch Kids. The chewy candies combine a tart coating with a sweeter center, making them a distinctive alternative to traditional chocolate bars. Their popularity fits a broader trend in which fruity and sour candies are gaining attention alongside established chocolate favorites. In CandyStore's 2026 projection, Sour Patch Kids lead the state, giving Texas one of the country's most recognizable non-chocolate Halloween picks.

The candy's appeal comes partly from its contrasting flavors and chewy texture. It also stands out in a trick-or-treat bag filled with chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter treats. Sour Patch Kids are sold in multiple package sizes, so shoppers can choose between small individual packs and larger bags for parties or candy bowls. If you're buying for a Texas Halloween gathering, this sour favorite could be a useful addition to a mixed assortment.

4. California: M&M's

California's top Halloween candy is a familiar chocolate choice: M&M's. The colorful candy-coated chocolates remain a national favorite in CandyStore's 2026 projection, where they rank first overall. Their popularity is easy to understand because they combine chocolate with a crunchy outer shell and come in several varieties. The candies also work well for Halloween because they can be shared in small portions without requiring a separate wrapper for every piece in a larger package.

M&M's offer plenty of flexibility for Halloween shoppers. Classic milk chocolate is a familiar crowd-pleaser, while peanut and other varieties provide alternatives for people who want something different. Households buying candy for trick-or-treaters should still check package labels and consider allergies before choosing varieties that contain peanuts or other allergens. California's result shows that, even as sour and fruity candies gain attention, a classic chocolate option can remain a strong favorite.

5. New York: Sour Patch Kids







New York joins Texas in favoring Sour Patch Kids in CandyStore's 2026 projection. That gives the chewy candy a strong presence in two very different parts of the country. Its sour coating and sweet finish distinguish it from chocolate bars, while the small pieces make it easy to share from a bag. For shoppers who want something beyond traditional chocolate, Sour Patch Kids provide a familiar option that appeals to fans of tart flavors.

The result is especially notable because New York has plenty of competing candy choices, from chocolate-covered treats to gummies and hard candies. Sour Patch Kids' leading position shows that a non-chocolate candy can stand out even in a market with many established favorites. Still, a state's projected favorite is not a guarantee that every neighborhood will prefer the same treat. If you're preparing a candy bowl in New York, a mix of sour candy and chocolate may be the safest way to satisfy different tastes.

6. Illinois: Kit Kats

Illinois stands out for choosing Kit Kats, a chocolate-covered wafer candy, as its leading Halloween favorite in the 2026 projection. The combination of crisp wafer layers and chocolate gives it a different texture from solid chocolate bars or chewy candy. Kit Kats are also familiar enough to appeal to shoppers who prefer recognizable brands rather than experimental or seasonal flavors. Their individual portions make them a convenient option for Halloween candy bowls.

The Illinois result is a reminder that texture can be just as important as flavor when people choose a favorite candy. Kit Kats offer a crisp bite, while gummies and caramel-filled chocolates deliver very different experiences. Shoppers can find miniature versions in Halloween assortments, making it easier to offer the candy without buying full-size bars. For Illinois households, Kit Kats remain a classic option to consider when filling a trick-or-treat bowl.

7. Pennsylvania: M&M's

Pennsylvania shares California's preference for M&M's in the 2026 projection. The candy's colorful shell and familiar chocolate center make it a recognizable choice for Halloween, whether shoppers prefer classic milk chocolate or another variety. M&M's also hold the top spot nationally in this particular ranking, giving Pennsylvania's result a connection to the broader U.S. trend. Their continued popularity shows that familiar chocolate candy still has a strong place in Halloween shopping.

For households planning to hand out candy, M&M's are easy to pair with other treats in a mixed assortment. Shoppers can choose individually wrapped miniature packs or larger bags, depending on how many trick-or-treaters they expect. As always, check labels when selecting varieties that contain peanuts or other allergens. Pennsylvania's favorite may be a classic, but it offers a straightforward choice for anyone who wants a familiar candy in the bowl.

Does Your State's Favorite Match Your Halloween Candy Pick?

CandyStore's 2026 projection shows that Halloween preferences vary from state to state. Jolly Ranchers lead in Georgia, Skittles take the top spot in Florida, and Sour Patch Kids win in Texas and New York. Meanwhile, California and Pennsylvania favor M&M's, while Illinois goes for Kit Kats. The results show that chocolate remains popular, but fruity, sour, and chewy candies also have loyal followings.

It's worth remembering that these rankings are based on historical Halloween-season sales data, with more recent seasons weighted more heavily, rather than a direct poll of every resident. Other studies using grocery orders, online searches, or surveys may produce different results. Still, the list offers a fun starting point for choosing what to buy before Halloween. Whether you stick with your personal favorite or try your state's pick, a little variety can help keep the candy bowl appealing to trick-or-treaters.

Instacart Reveals Where America Goes Biggest for Halloween

What Kind of Halloween Candy is the Cheapest in 2026?

5 Places Where You Can Get Halloween Pumpkins for Free

Halloween Candy Sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods Recalled Over Undeclared Milk

5 Grocery Items That Vanish Right Before Halloween Night