RD Marketing Audit Finds 73 Of 100 UK B2B Supplier Websites Leave Enquiry Next Steps Unclear

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> A study of 100 UK B2B supplier websites found only 27 clearly explained what happens after an enquiry. RD Marketing highlights practical lessons for SMEs reviewing their lead-generation process.

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, 20 October 2026: Results Driven Marketing (RD Marketing) has reported that 73 of 100 UK B2B supplier websites audited did not clearly explain what would happen after a prospective customer made an enquiry.

The finding comes from the UK B2B Enquiry Experience Study 2026, a structured desk audit conducted on 19 October. The study examined publicly observable features of the enquiry journey, including contact details, forms, calls to action and information about the next step.

Although 92 of the websites offered a contact or enquiry form, only 27 clearly set expectations about what would follow. Qualifying explanations included a stated response time, information about who would handle the enquiry, or a description of the next stage, such as a consultation or quotation.

Other findings showed that 86 websites made a telephone number easy to find, compared with 35 displaying an easily accessible business email address. Forty-two identified a named person or clearly defined team within the enquiry journey, while 67 offered an explicit quotation, demonstration or commercial enquiry call to action.

The websites achieved an average Enquiry Readiness Score of 7.38 out of 10, with 48 scoring eight or higher. RD Marketing said the contrast between widely available contact routes and limited explanations of next steps highlighted an area for businesses to review.

Iain Irvin, Director of Results Driven Marketing, said: "A website can have a contact form and still leave a buyer wondering who will respond, how long it will take or what the conversation will involve. The useful question for a small business is whether a first-time visitor can see what happens next, not simply whether there is a Contact Us button."

For SMEs reviewing their lead-generation activity, the report recommends making the intended action clear, identifying the team that handles enquiries and explaining what the prospective customer can expect. A response-time statement should reflect what the business can realistically deliver.

Irvin added: "This is not evidence that these businesses handle enquiries badly. We did not test their responses. It is a practical reminder to explain the next step before asking a prospect to take it."

About the research

The sample comprised 20 websites in each of five categories: Manufacturing; Construction & Built Environment Suppliers; Business & Professional Services; Software & Technology; and Commercial Equipment & Facilities Suppliers.

Each website was assessed against ten binary criteria, with one point awarded for each observable feature. No forms were submitted, live chats initiated or false enquiries made.

The sample was search-based rather than randomly selected. Results describe the 100 websites audited and are not estimates for all UK B2B businesses. The study did not measure conversion rates, lead volumes, sales performance or the quality of responses after an enquiry.

Full study and methodology: UK B2B Enquiry Experience Study 2026

About RD Marketing

Results Driven Marketing (RD Marketing) is a UK B2B data and lead generation provider based in Newcastle upon Tyne. The company supplies business email, telephone and postal marketing data and supports businesses seeking to identify, reach and generate opportunities from relevant UK organisations.

Media contact

Iain Irvin, Director

Results Driven Marketing (RD Marketing)

Office 118, Cobalt Business Exchange, Newcastle, NE28 9NZ

Telephone: 0191 406 6399

Email:...