Sola Joins Invitation-Only Microsoft For Startups Pegasus Program To Scale Its Enterprise Security Brain Worldwide

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> As part of the program, Sola will reach security teams across Microsoft's global customer network and tap Azure AI offerings to deliver its always-current security context at scale.

Sola Security, the company behind the Enterprise Security Brain and Context Layer, today announced that it has joined the selective Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program. Sola will use the program's global reach and go-to-market support to bring Sola Lumina, its vendor-agnostic security context and intelligence layer, to more enterprise security teams deploying AI agents and autonomous security processes.

Most enterprise security data lives across dozens of disconnected tools, infrastructure, and business systems, leaving security practitioners to struggle with stitching context manually and AI agents to piece together the fragmented information for every query, wasting valuable time and budget. Without a shared, current understanding of an organization's security environment, both human analysts and AI agents risk making decisions that miss critical information held in other tools, systems, or teams.

A shared context layer matters more as enterprises put AI agents to work in security. Sola Lumina connects to the security and business resources an organization already runs and maintains one living understanding of the entire environment, including every identity, host, cloud resource, SaaS app, and AI agent, along with the security context and relationships around them. Security analysts, AI agents, and existing security tools all reason from that same context, and every answer is provided rapidly with its evidence trail attached, enabling highly confident and accurate decision-making across the enterprise. Signals, Sola's pre-built agent, works from the same context to surface risks proactively.

“Every security decision maker, whether it's a brand-new agent or a seasoned engineer, is only as good as the context available to them,” said Guy Flechter, Co-Founder and CEO of Sola Security.“In enterprise security especially, that context is immensely complex and spread across the whole organization. We've spent the last two years building an Enterprise Security Brain that keeps all context live, connected, and evidence-backed, so human analysts and agents making decisions have everything that matters in front of them.”

Sola has recently published two benchmarks that measure the difference context makes. In the first, spanning 50 tasks across eight platforms, agents working from structured, shared context answered with 34% higher relative correctness and ran roughly 70% fewer queries than agents working without it. Additionally, the agents studied that lacked shared context only produced complete, evidence-backed answers 78% of the time. In the second study, Sola was tested against leading code agents across 28 investigation tasks on the same live AWS environment. Sola delivered 1.61 times the coverage of Claude Code and 1.95 times that of Codex and completed investigations 1.4 and 1.5 times faster, respectively, at 96% and 97% lower cost per unit of coverage. Sola surpassed the leading code agents on 24 of the 28 tasks in the study.

“We know the problem, and we built the solution. What we need now is more reach at scale,” Flechter added.“With Microsoft's Pegasus Program, we can get the Enterprise Security Brain in front of more security teams, right as those teams are incorporating AI agents into their workflows.”

The Pegasus Program connects startups with Microsoft's enterprise customers and provides dedicated technical support, including access to Azure AI offerings. Sola joins the program with existing ties to Microsoft. M12, Microsoft's venture fund, was an investor in Sola's Series A funding round, and Sola Lumina already reasons across Microsoft environments, including Entra ID and Azure.

For more information about Microsoft for Startups, visit microsoft.

About Sola Security

Sola Security builds the Enterprise Security Brain: a vendor-agnostic security context layer that Security teams, AI agents, and existing security tools all reason from. Sola connects to security tools, infrastructure, business systems, documents, as well as other knowledge sources, and returns highly confident, accurate, evidence-backed answers. Signals, Sola's pre-built agent, surfaces risks before anyone asks. Cybersecurity veterans with 25+ years of experience founded Sola Security in 2024. For more information, visit