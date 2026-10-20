Foundations Orthodontics Introduces AI-Powered Dental Monitoring, Giving Patients More Flexibility Between Visits

New smartphone-based technology allows patients to track orthodontic progress from home, potentially reducing office visits at no additional cost

- Dr. Renee Moran of Foundations Orthodontics

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Foundations Orthodontics today announced the introduction of Dental Monitoring, an AI-powered technology that allows patients to complete orthodontic progress scans from home using their smartphones. The new offering gives busy families greater flexibility while allowing the practice's orthodontists to monitor treatment progress between in-person appointments.

Using the Dental Monitoring app, patients capture regular scans of their teeth from home. AI-powered technology analyzes the images, allowing the Foundations Orthodontics team to track progress, identify potential concerns, and provide timely feedback between appointments. The app also gives patients a convenient way to communicate with their care team and stay engaged in their treatment. Some routine progress checks can now be conducted remotely for eligible patients, potentially reducing the need for office visits. This can save nearly 50 minutes of round-trip travel associated with an average orthodontic consultation, while maintaining personalized care. The technology is included for eligible patients at no additional cost.

“We know how busy families are, and we want to make orthodontic treatment as convenient as possible without compromising the quality of care,” said Dr. Renee Moran of Foundations Orthodontics.“Dental Monitoring allows us to keep a closer eye on our patients' progress between visits, address concerns sooner, and give families a little more flexibility in their schedules. It's another way we're using technology to make the patient experience better.”

Eligible patients will receive an email with instructions to activate Dental Monitoring, and the Foundations Orthodontics team will provide guidance on using the technology during their next scheduled appointment. No changes to existing appointments are necessary.

The addition of Dental Monitoring builds on Foundations Orthodontics' approach to care, which looks beyond straightening teeth to consider overall oral health, jaw function, and airway health. By combining advanced technology with individualized treatment plans, the practice aims to make orthodontic care more convenient while maintaining its focus on long-term patient health and wellness.

Foundations Orthodontics is currently welcoming new patients. To learn more about Dental Monitoring or schedule a consultation, visit foundations-orthodontics

About Foundations Orthodontics

Foundations Orthodontics is a Centennial, Colorado-based orthodontic practice providing comprehensive, personalized care for children, teens, and adults. Led by Dr. Renee Moran and Dr. Caitlin White, the practice offers braces, clear aligners, and specialized orthodontic treatments, combining advanced technology with a holistic approach that considers alignment, jaw function, and airway health. For more information, visit .

Becca Cooper

ShuBu Creative

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Foundations Orthodontics Introduces AI-Powered Dental Monitoring, Giving Patients More Flexibility Between Visits News Provided By ShuBu Creative October 20, 2026, 17:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.