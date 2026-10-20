Entertainment & Media Publicity Veterans Laura Puig & Michelle Ciciyasvili Join Forces To Launch Maeve Communications

New Publicity and Strategic Communications Company to Focus on Entertainment, Media, and Talent Services

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maeve Communications, announced today the launch of the new publicity and strategic communications company with a focus on entertainment, media, and talent services. Co-founded by industry veterans Laura Puig and Michelle Ciciyasvili, Maeve Communications offers: publicity and strategic communications, media relations, talent publicity, project-based consultation, and executive coaching services.

Based in New York City, the company offers nimble, senior-level counsel with a combined 25+ years of in-house and agency experience, serving direct, real-time, and strategic thinking tailored individually for each client and their business goals. Leveraging a deep understanding of the entertainment industry and both traditional and new media, paired with strong industry and press relationships, Maeve Communications targets clients across entertainment, media, talent, creator, lifestyle, sports, and fashion.

"The conversation to start our own company began in 2019 while working together briefly at a PR agency, but we knew we needed more experience before confidently building something of our own,” said co-founders Puig and Ciciyasvili.“The time for Maeve Communications is now. In merging our complementary backgrounds and experience, we're ready and eager to partner with our clients and deliver thoughtful strategy, creative ideas, and the straightforward counsel they deserve. We take our work seriously but believe in having some fun, keeping things real, and breaking a few rules along the way.”

Laura Puig is an experienced publicist with a demonstrated history of high profile clients across television, film, talent, creator, and entertainment industries. She is skilled in generating strategic publicity campaigns, securing top-tier media for high-profile clients and events, and has a strong roster of publicity experience working with various studios/networks. Throughout her 13 years of experience, she has developed long-standing press relationships, and garnered earned media hits across broadcast, print, online, podcast, digital, and radio.

Puig is fluent in Spanish and holds a Master of Arts (MA) in Journalism from the University of North Texas and a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Psychology from Texas A&M University. She currently resides in New York with her pitbull, Marlowe.

Michelle Ciciyasvili is a communications leader with 15 years of public relations experience across media, entertainment, lifestyle, and fashion brands. With experience spanning traditional entertainment and new media, Ciciyasvili brings a sharp instinct for emerging trends and a strong understanding of the cultural conversations shaping the industry. She blends creative storytelling, strategic thinking, and emotional intelligence with a deep-seated knowledge of how entertainment, media, and culture intersects with business. Her training in executive coaching further informs her approach to helping leaders navigate challenges, find clarity, and communicate confidently.

Ciciyasvili holds a B.A. from Rutgers University and a Level 1 certificate in executive coaching. She resides in New Jersey with her cat, Diplo.

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About Maeve Communications

Maeve Communications is a publicity and strategic communications company with roots across industries including entertainment, talent, creators, lifestyle, sports, and media that strongly believes in a no-nonsense approach. Founded in 2026 by publicity veterans Laura Puig and Michelle Ciciyasvili, Maeve provides direct, senior-level counsel on the basis of honest and targeted conversations for each client. With the founders' combined 25+ years of in-house and agency experience, offered services include publicity and strategic communications, media relations, talent publicity, project-based consultation services, and executive coaching.

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Michelle Ciciyasvili

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Entertainment & Media Publicity Veterans Laura Puig & Michelle Ciciyasvili Join Forces to Launch Maeve Communications News Provided By Maeve Communications October 20, 2026, 17:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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